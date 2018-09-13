The Clam on 59th abruptly closes. A new restaurant is slated to take its place

Wesley Rose was full of cheer when he opened The Clam on 59th at 1830 59th St. W. in June after being out of the game for a while after closing The Bearded Clam in Sarasota.
“We’re going for a more ‘Cheers’-type atmosphere, like a neighborhood bar and restaurant where friends and families can come hang out,” Rose told the Bradenton Herald in June.
Rose could not be reached Thursday for comment, but The Clam on 59th Facebook page’s most recent post came on Sept. 6 announcing it was taco bar night. The restaurant had a four-star rating on Facebook and a three-star rating on Yelp.
There was no post as to why the restaurant was closing and a message on the restaurant’s answering machine announced that Michael’s Italian Restaurant would be opening next week.
A message was not returned late Thursday for more information.
