Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for rat droppings, unwashed hands

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants are not storing food at safe temperatures.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants lacked a certified food safety manager and could not show proof of training for employees.
Sunshine Caribbean Restaurant, 6320 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector observed approximately 30 rodent droppings on the premises.
- An inspector said the restaurant is operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- The person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The establishment has no certified food manager, an inspector said.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required employee training for any employees.
- Turkey was observed covered and left at room temperature to cool.
- Food contact surfaces were not sanitized before use.
El Primo Taqueria, 1111 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
An inspector said they observed tortilla chips stored in cardboard boxes with no protective lining.
Subway, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around soda nozzles.
Bon Appetit, 3300 First St., Bradenton
- An inspector said the restaurant is operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. Unit 106, Bradenton
- An inspector observed four dead roaches on the premises.
- Sauerkraut, tuna and raw beef were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector observed paper bags of food prepped for delivery stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
Boston Market, 5002 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- There was a build up of mold-like substance around the walk in cooler door.
- There was a slimy mold-like build-up on gaskets of the front reach in cooler.
- An inspector observed lubricant from equipment leaking onto a potato chopper in the kitchen.
Eleni’s Pizza Works, 6711 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector observed an employee begin work without washing their hands.
- Cut leafy greens, shredded lettuce, Greek yogurt and feta cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Pizza was hot held at a temperature below 135 degrees.
- Food in the process of reheating for hot holding did not reach 165 degrees after more than two hours. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed a server handling soiled dishes and then picking up food to be served without washing hands.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Ham & Eggs Restaurant, 6850 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector observed a sausage patty hot held at less than 135 degrees. The food was discarded.
- An employee washed hands without soap.
- An employee dried hands on clothes, an apron or soiled towel after washing.
- An inspector observed ready-to-eat food, including cheese, peppers, onions, bread and fries, handled with bare hands.
- An inspector observed a Pepsi bottle stored in drink ice. Cream cheese, whole milk, coleslaw, tomatoes, roast beef, milk, raw eggs and corn beef hash were cold held at temperatures more than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The establishment has no certified food manager, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required employee training for one employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- Ready-to-eat food prepared on site and held more than 24 hours was not properly date marked.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 6301 E. 15th St., Bradenton
- The ice chute on a self service drink machine had a build-up of a mold-like substance.
- A wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
- An inspector observed a floor area covered with standing water.
Burger King, 5224 E. 15th St., Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued for ice cream after an inspector observed vanilla dairy mixture cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- The ice chute on a self service drink machine had a build-up of mold-like substance. Corrective action was taken.
Siam Thai, 5763 Manatee Ave. W.
- Raw animal products in reach-in freezer were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature, and all products were not commercially packaged, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
