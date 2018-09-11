Bradenton 17-year-old ready to open downtown juice bar as this street continues to draw new business

She’s only 17, but she has a solid business plan and family ties in both the agricultural and restaurant industries.
Meet Brianna Dine-Stisser, who will introduce the community to The Daily Dose Juice Garden, a cold-press juice bar with plans for more at her 536 13th St. W. location.
The Daily Dose is the latest business to join a booming redevelopment of 13th Street West within the 500 block.
“We’ve seen the development that’s coming up so quick and it’s something we want to be a part of and it’s so cool to see,” Dine-Stisser said. “Twelfth Street is great and it definitely has its spots where people come, but 13th Street is going to be a whole different culture for the community and I’m definitely looking forward to that.”
The Oscura Cafe and Bar recently opened next door and the Chateau 13 Restaurant & Bar, offering a western European flair, announced a grand opening this fall. Visit their website at chateau13-.com to track what they have in store for downtown or apply for work.
King’s Station, a business incubator and conference center, as well as Brand Story Experts kicked off the 13th Street West transformation with significant investments into some of the old buildings.
Sugar Cubed, a former Village of the Arts bakery, quickly followed.
Dine-Stisser said everyone on the street has been “really helpful and welcoming,” particularly the owners of Oscura, who reinvented the old Foster’s Drugstore by doing the renovations themselves.
Realize Bradenton also is working with the new business owners to help promote 13th Street West as downtown Bradenton’s latest destination point. Realize Bradenton has a strong millennial promotion underway and the street is taking on a youthful vibe.
“I don’t think anyone planned it that way, but it does seem to be the direction it’s taken,” said Dine-Stisser, who like all of the business owners on 13th Street West said they want to be seen as an extension of Old Main Street, but with their own unique flair.
Dine-Stisser said she has a three-phase plan for The Daily Dose. The first phase will be strictly cold-press juice when it opens in either December or January.
For those who are living the organic lifestyle, or want to know more about it, cold-press juice is processed differently than other juices, which use machines that heat up the fruit and vegetables, causing a loss of nutrients. Cold-press machines do not remove the nutrients, take longer to make and produce less juice, but is considered to be richer in nutritional content.
Dine-Stisser said the next phase will be to introduce a variety of smoothies, but only after the juicing process is perfected. The last phase, she said, will be to introduce a salad bar to round out all of the organic fruit and vegetable options she will offer.
And yes, The Daily Dose will deliver, as well.
“I think people need delivery options that are healthy and I think that’s a big thing we are bringing to the community and look forward to it,” she said.
Dine-Stisser said she plans to use as much local product as possible and wants to work with local bars to produce fresh drink mixers, which also will be available in her store.
