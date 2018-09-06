More dirty dining: These restaurants aren’t handling your food properly, inspectors say

Inspectors say that a handful of Bradenton restaurants aren’t handling food properly.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple establishments were cited for unwashed hands, temperature control issues and more.
Checkers, 5220 E. 15th St., Bradenton
- An inspector said an employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands. An employee was seen plating French fries and catching falling french fries and placing them back into the holding unit for future service.
- Hot dogs and cheesecake filling were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Popcorn chicken, boneless chicken wings, fish patties and other foods that were being held with time as temperature control were not time marked. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food, according to an inspector.
- Employee training documents appeared to be falsified, according to an inspector. The food handler certificates were photocopies and the inspector urged the establishment to use original certificates.
Chopstix, 6045 26th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee switch from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands first. The employee scrambled eggs with gloved hands and then use the same hand to scoop corn starch from a bin. The operator spoke with the employee about the proper practice.
- An employee was seen plating rice noodles without washing their hands.
- A cook did not sanitize a pot that had just been washed.
- According to an inspector, raw shelled eggs were stored directly above ready-to-eat sauce and raw shrimp were stored on top of a container of ready-to-eat sauce.
- A person in charge had an expired food manager certification and lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- An inspector said diced chicken and cream cheese were left at room temperature to cool. Corrective action was taken.
Gecko’s Grill & Pub, 7228 E. 55th Ave., Bradenton
- Coleslaw, sour cream and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- Mashed potatoes were hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Young Feng Garden, 5108 15th St. E. #403, Bradenton
- An inspector witnessed multiple instances of employees washing their hands without soap. The issue was corrected.
- Tofu, karbala and smoked pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Yellow rice was hot held at a temperature greater than 135 degrees.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products, an inspector said.
- Records for required employee training appeared to be falsified, according to an inspector. The food handler certificates were photo copies and the establishment was told to use original certificates only.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- Shredded cheese and sliced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
AMC Bradenton 20, 5125 26th St., Bradenton
- An inspector said the establishment is operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants and ordered that it must obtain a public food service license within 30 days.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Simple Mexican Grill, 11235 U.S. 301 N. #105, Parrish
- An inspector observed sour cream, diced tomatoes and cut leafy greens cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Black beans and cut leafy greens that were prepared more than 24 hours ago did not have a proper date marking.
Sushi & Pho, 3118 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Single-use gloves were not changed as needed after they were soiled, damaged or an employee switched tasks, according to an inspector.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
