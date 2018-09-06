Dirty Dining: These Bradenton-area restaurants cited for mold, food temperature issues

A handful of Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for buildups of mold in their establishments, according to the latest inspection report.
Other restaurants were found in violation of temperature and food storage issues.
Touch of Class Restaurant & Lounge, 5131 W. 14 St., Bradenton
- One live roach was found in a drawer.
- A stop sale was issued on cooked oxtails that were covered in a mold-like growth, according to an inspector. The food item was dated May 31. An operator discarded the food.
- Fried chicken and fried fish were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees, an inspector said.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored over beverages in a cooler.
- An inspector observed Epsom salt, peroxide, rubbing alcohol and nail polish remover on the same shelf as single-service items.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The restaurant did not have a probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products, according to an inspector.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for a cook hired more than 60 days ago.
Hibachi Grill Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton
- An inspector said raw chicken, beef and shrimp weren’t properly separated from one another based on minimum required cooking temperature.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine and on soda dispensing nozzles.
- Cooked beef, pasta, seafood salad and other foods that were prepared and held for more than 24 hours did not have a proper date marking, according to an inspector.
Subway, 5108 E. 15th St., Bradenton
- Meatballs were hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the ice chute of the self-service drink machine. The issue was corrected.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 6301 E. 15th St., Bradenton
- Fried chicken had not reached the minimum internal temperature, according to an inspector. The chicken was discarded by the operator.
- Raw chicken was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The ice chute on the self service drink machine was soiled with a mold-like substance, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
Mojos Real Cuban, 11161 E. State Road 70 #103, Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on ropa vieja, red beans, and back beans that had not cooled from 135 degrees the previous day, an inspector said.
- There was no probe thermometer for measuring the temperature of food products.
- There was no certified food service manager on duty while four of more employees prepared food.
Pizza Pros, 653 10th St. E., Palmetto
- An inspector issued a stop sale on blue cheese crumbles, cooked chicken, raw hamburgers and other foods that were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees overnight.
- Marinara, sliced deli meats, and cooked chicken were labeled with preparation dates from more than seven days ago. The operator said the food was prepared on the day of the inspection but the dates had not been updated.
- The restaurant’s manager lacked proof of food manager certification
- There was no probe thermometer available to measure the temperature of food products.
- According to an inspector, cooked chicken was left on a counter top to cool.
Subway, 6041 W. 26th St., Bradenton
- An inspector issued a stop sale on milk that was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees overnight. The restaurant’s operator discarded the milk.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
