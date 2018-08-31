More dirty dining: These Bradenton-area restaurants cited for health violations

Local restaurants faced a host of health violations in this week’s restaurant inspection report.
Inspectors said that Bradenton-area restaurants struggled with holding food at the proper temperature, washing hands and providing proof of state-approved certification.
Mizu Sushi & Hibachi Express, 1859 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- An inspector said a line cook with a wound on their their hand was not wearing two layers of impermeable protection while handling food. There was plastic wrap tied around the finger. The issue was corrected.
- Raw chicken was stored above salads in a cooler, an inspector said,
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees. The issue was corrected.
Subway, 508 10th St. E., Palmetto
- An inspector issued a stop sale on cooked eggs, ham, roast beef and other foods that were held temperatures greater than 41 degrees overnight.
- The person in charge had not received his food service manager certification within 30 days of employment and an inspector said he lacked knowledge of food-borne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for three employees, an inspector said.
A Pizza Center, 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton
- Tiramisu, cheesecake, ziti noodles and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
You’ve Been Served Cafe, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Raw shelled eggs were stored above danish pastries in a cooler, according to an inspector.
- The business was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. An inspector said the license expired Dec. 1, 2017.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
Kostas Family Restaurant, 1631 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- An inspector issued a stop sale on raw chicken and tuna salad that were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees overnight. The products were discarded.
Bealls Bistro by Pier 22, 700 13th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Cooked mushrooms, cooled sausage and pooled shell eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- Cooked peppers and sausage gravy were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Quality Inn, 6727 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Waffle batter was cold held at a temperature higher than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Milk that was opened more than 24 hours ago was not properly date marked. The issue was corrected.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there were no other certified food service managers at the location, an inspector said.
- The person in charge lacked knowledge of food-borne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- According to an inspector, required employee training was provided by an unapproved provider.
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8192 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee who began working with food without washing their hands first. The issue was corrected.
- Pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 5610 Manor Hill Lane, Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on cream cheese, butter, mixed melons and other foods at the buffet that had not been time marked.
- Scrambled eggs were hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector.
Burger King, 8907 U.S. 301 N., Parrish
- An inspector observed sliced tomatoes with a time marking that said they sat out for more than four hours. The issue was corrected.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
