Dirty dining: Several Bradenton-area restaurants cited for mold, unwashed hands by inspectors

A handful of Bradenton restaurants were cited by restaurant inspectors for health violations such as the presence of mold-like substances and unwashed hands.
Other citations include food temperature issues and unlabeled bottles containing toxic substances.
The Clam on 59th, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector witnessed bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food while the restaurant was under a foodborne illness investigation. All potentially contaminated food items were discarded.
- Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, according to an inspector.
- A stop sale was issued on a case of french fries that inspectors say was stored in a puddle of water in a walk-in cooler.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no certified food service manager on duty while four or more people prepared food.
- An inspector said the menu did not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods.
- Cooked beef roast and cooked ground beef that were prepared more than 24 hours ago were not properly date marked, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for some employees.
Peach’s Restaurant, 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector said they witnessed multiple instances of a dishwasher handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. Multiple servers were also observed washing their hands with cold water.
- Tuna salad, chicken salad, sausage links and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Grits were hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected.
- Eggs, egg wash, waffle batter and other foods that were put out using time as temperature control were not properly time marked. An operator discarded and replaced the food.
- The probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
McDonald’s, 5299 33rd St. E., Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, raw eggs and other foods that were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The food was discarded by an operator.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a mold-like substance/slime. The issue was corrected.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 5610 Manor Hill Lane, Bradenton
- An inspector said the establishment was operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.
- Raw eggs were stored over cream cheese, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
- According to an inspector, there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees.
Gianni’s N.Y. Pizza, 4925 State Road 64 E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed accumulations of black/green mold-like substance on soda dispensing nozzles and in the ice chute of the self-service drink machine.
- Pesto, ricotta cheese, anchovies and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Waterlefe Golf Club, 1022 Fish Hook Cove, Bradenton
- According to an inspector, there was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on soda dispensing nozzles.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Panera Bread, 2821 University Parkway, Sarasota
- Sliced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Little Greek Fresh Grill, 8310 Market St., Bradenton
- House made tzatziki sauce was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Hurricane Hanks, 5346 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach
- Juice containers were stored in direct contact with drink ice, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The issue was corrected.
Big Olaf Creamery, 8151 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on liquid yogurt mix that was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
