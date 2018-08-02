Florida has declared Aug. 3-5 a tax free holiday on school related items.
Business

Here’s how you can take advantage of Florida’s sales tax holiday in Bradenton this weekend

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

August 02, 2018 04:08 PM

The State of Florida’s 2018 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs Friday through Sunday.

The exemption list includes school supplies selling for $15 or less per item and clothing and footwear selling for $60 or less per item, as well as accessories such as aprons, belts, bags, hair ties and wallets.

Many major retailers are running sales that correspond with the holiday, making it a great time to stock up on supplies for the whole year.

To view the complete list of supplies, clothing and accessories that qualify, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items;

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Here are some local deals and events to know about:

JCPenney at DeSoto Square mall is extending store hours all weekend, as well as offering up to 60 percent-off sales across the store. The store will remain open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Target is offering buy-one-get-one on select writing supplies, plus sales on most other school supplies, backpacks and clothing. Target also offers a “School List Assist” service that allows users avoid the chaos at the store. Instead, shoppers can add all items to an online cart and then pick it up at a local store or have it shipped to home.

Madeline’s Boutique, a local women’s clothing store, is extending hours and a will have a barbecue food truck on site Friday and Saturday. Madeline’s Boutique is at 1304 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton.

Sears is offering 20 percent off clothing or shoe purchase coupons for each piece of gently used clothing that shoppers donate.

Bradenton Dream Center is hosting a free back-to-school health fair on Saturday. The event includes lunch, health workshops, health screenings and a free backpack for the first 300 elementary-age children. The event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

