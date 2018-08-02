Here’s how you can take advantage of Florida’s sales tax holiday in Bradenton this weekend

The State of Florida’s 2018 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs Friday through Sunday.
The exemption list includes school supplies selling for $15 or less per item and clothing and footwear selling for $60 or less per item, as well as accessories such as aprons, belts, bags, hair ties and wallets.
Many major retailers are running sales that correspond with the holiday, making it a great time to stock up on supplies for the whole year.
To view the complete list of supplies, clothing and accessories that qualify, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
▪ Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;
▪ Any school supply item selling for more than $15;
▪ Books that are not otherwise exempt;
▪ Rentals or leases of any eligible items;
▪ Repairs or alterations of any eligible items;
▪ Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Here are some local deals and events to know about:
▪ JCPenney at DeSoto Square mall is extending store hours all weekend, as well as offering up to 60 percent-off sales across the store. The store will remain open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.
▪ Target is offering buy-one-get-one on select writing supplies, plus sales on most other school supplies, backpacks and clothing. Target also offers a “School List Assist” service that allows users avoid the chaos at the store. Instead, shoppers can add all items to an online cart and then pick it up at a local store or have it shipped to home.
▪ Madeline’s Boutique, a local women’s clothing store, is extending hours and a will have a barbecue food truck on site Friday and Saturday. Madeline’s Boutique is at 1304 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton.
▪ Sears is offering 20 percent off clothing or shoe purchase coupons for each piece of gently used clothing that shoppers donate.
▪ Bradenton Dream Center is hosting a free back-to-school health fair on Saturday. The event includes lunch, health workshops, health screenings and a free backpack for the first 300 elementary-age children. The event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Comments