Looking for work? Want a better job? These hiring fairs could be calling your name

An upwardly mobile workforce combined with a shortage of skilled workers means that many jobs continue to go begging in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
To help remedy the problem, several area job fairs are planned.
The Baltimore Orioles invite the public to a Career Opportunity & Services Fair at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
In addition, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host a job fair from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday in the J.C. Cobb room in the main hospital building of the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines.
“There is a lot of churn in the workforce,” said Jen Zak, communications director for CareerSource Suncoast.
At a recent job fair held at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 600 job seekers turned out to meet 50 employers.
The crowd was split about 50-50 between those who had a job — including many professionals who were looking for a better one — and those who didn’t have a job, Zak said.
Employers are constantly sifting through applications looking for the right applicant, while applicants often face the frustration of filing applications without any feedback.
Job fairs help bring the two sides together, Zak said.
Manatee County’s unemployment rate in June was 3.7 percent, down from 4 percent in June 2017, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
In June, 387,000 Floridians were jobless out of a workforce of 10,233,000.
The Ed Smith Stadium fair will be held in the stadium concourse in partnership with CareerSource Suncoast, Goodwill Manasota and the Women’s Resource Center.
More than 35 employers will be on hand to discuss local job opportunities. Attendees can talk to experts about job coaching and learn tips for resumes and interviews.
Among employers expected to be on hand for the job fair at Ed Smith Stadium are Manatee and Sarasota county governments and school districts, Gettel Toyota, Sunset Automotive, Amazon, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the hospitality industry and more.
Admission and parking at the stadium are free, though fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank. The game schedule and promotional details are available at www.orioles.com/Sarasota.
Bay Pines VA job fair will have special emphasis on employment opportunities for veterans and veterans with disabilities.
Parking will be available in the parking lot located adjacent to the medical center building.
Similar job fairs have been conducted in the past to help make employment connections for veterans seeking employment in the federal government.
Qualified applicants will be interviewed on the spot, and tentative job offers may be made that day. Applicants interested in positions in nutrition and food service, housekeeping and engineering are encouraged to bring their resume, DD214, VA letter showing disability rating, and Schedule A letter if applicable.
“Our organization has a very special and inspiring mission – to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being,” said Suzanne M. Klinker, director, Bay Pines VAHCS.
For more information about the VA job fair,contact Brenda Sykes, section chief, Human Resources Management Service at 727-398-6661, extension 10636.
