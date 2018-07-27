His Airbnb listing is the most wish-listed in Manatee. Here’s why he says it’s so popular.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in northwest Bradenton is one of the most wished after Airbnb locations in Manatee County.
According to Airbnb, a “community-driven hospitality company,” the property on Second Avenue Drive Northwest is the most wish-listed Airbnb location in the county.
Airbnb allows hosts to rent out rooms in their homes, or their entire house, apartment or condo, to guests. The company’s website allows users to save listings to a “wish-list” while planning trips, and Airbnb added up the wish-listed locations to find the most popular in each Florida county.
According to Airbnb, the studio-style “Hidden Paradise” listing in west Bradenton has been viewed more than 200 times in the last week. The owner and host, Jim Clouse, charges $65 per night for the privacy of staying in a pet-friendly detached garage set up like a studio with one queen bed, one bathroom and a kitchenette and has pool access.
“It’s much more private for people than a hotel,” Clouse said. “Definitely more reasonable.”
Other amenities included in the cozy quarters are a “mini fridge which will be stocked with bottled waters, orange juice, whole wheat bagels, cream cheese and butter. There is a drip coffee maker, toaster oven, microwave, Nuwave burner, dishes, pots/pans, TV, clock radio, hair dryer, iron & ironing board,” according to the Airbnb listing.
The “cottage” sleeps two people, but a third person can stay for a fee of an extra $10 per night.
A few steps along a narrow boardwalk between the front of the main house and garage, Clouse led the way to the Airbnb’s private entrance. Once inside, guests immediately walk into the kitchenette. Along the far wall from the door is a small table with a pair of chairs and a TV mounted above it. The bed is to the right, with a futon positioned at the foot for additional seating.
Clouse estimated he hosts guests about four to six times a month. Some come from other parts of Florida and stay for the night while visiting the beaches, some stay while their children play in tournaments at the nearby IMG Academy.
Clouse also said he’s booked one guest who will stay for an entire month.
“It stays pretty busy. I’m tickled to death,” Clouse said.
With a total of 82 reviews, the property has earned a 4.5 star rating from Airbnb guests. Several of the reviews doted on the host as well as the home’s privacy and location, which is a few miles to both downtown and Anna Maria Island.
Clouse believes being so close to downtown and the beach is what attracts guests to his listing.
Before opening their home, Clouse said he and his wife lived in the Panhandle where they managed condos. It’s now been four years since Clouse started running the Airbnb with his late wife, Dee, who he credits for coming up with the idea.
“She put this thing together and it was great,” Clouse said.
Even after her death about a year and a half ago, Clouse has continued to take in guests to the studio-style room set up in the detached garage is just feet away from his house.
He considered selling the house when Dee died, but said he is too thrilled with the house to let it go.
Behind the house and garage, a bar and grill are set up — which guests can use — along with some chairs situated under a canopy, where Clouse said he will often sit and drink with guests. Clouse’s two Yorkies occasionally join them as well.
The screened-in pool is just a few steps away. It’s designed, Clouse said, to look like a natural pond with clear water, a brown lining, and a rock waterfall feature at the far end.
When Clouse is home, guests can get access to the pool table inside the main house.
But if you’re interested, you’ll have to wait at least a month to book a reservation. Airbnb’s website shows the rental’s availability starting Sept. 8.
