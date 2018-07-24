A company paid more than $18 million for these 2 buildings. It could be a Manatee record.

Midgard Self Storage Bradenton FL, LLC, recently paid $18.4 million for a pair of self storage facilities located at 8785 State Road 70 and 5246 Lena Road.
It could be a record paid for self storage facilities in Manatee County.
“In the 5 1/2 years that I have worked in the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office, I don’t know of any that sold for that much,” said Mark Johns, deputy appraiser.
The sale was reported this week by the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office, and was the largest property transfer of the week.
The seller was Storage Now, Too, LLC, and Storage Now, Inc., both of Manatee County.
Midgard Self Storage is based in Roswell, Ga. The new owner had signs up Tuesday announcing new management at 5246 Lena Road. The facility in the Creekwood East Corporate Park.
Midgard’s Lena Road property sits on 9 acres and has 67,606 square feet of storage space.
Midgard’s State Road 70 property has 79,980 square feet of storage space on 6.53 acres.
The combined just property value listed for the two properties is $6,265,142, according to the Property Appraiser’s web site.
Calls to the real estate management company for Midgard were not immediately returned on Tuesday.
