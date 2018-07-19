This Manatee restaurant serves traditional Cuban cuisine while owners live American dream

Since opening Mirna’s Cuban Cuisine, Mirna Gonzalez has pursued the American dream in her adopted country while attracting a growing following of appreciative diners.
Her son, David, a combat wounded Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is co-owner of the business.
“It was a dream to have a restaurant. I love cooking. It’s a passion,” Mirna Gonzalez said of her restaurant at 7980 N. Tamiami Trail, located just west of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
“I am really happy with the way the business is going,” she said.
The Gonzalez family left Las Tunas, Cuba, in 1998, and moved to Roanoke, Va., where she had family.
“We were looking for a new horizon and a better place for my children. We were looking for a better future,” she said in Spanish, translated into English by David.
During the Great Recession, she and her husband lost their jobs and were in danger of losing their house to foreclosure.
She was able to stave off foreclosure by starting a catering business.
“What I did was put something to work that I knew how to do,” she said.
At first, the offerings were primarily desserts. But after moving to Florida, the family opened Mirna’s two years ago.
Largely through word-of-mouth for dishes like Arroz Con Pollo (chicken and yellow rice), Vaca Frita (shredded beef sauteed with garlic and onions), and Ropa Vieja (shredded beef with diced bell peppers, cilantro and onions), Mirna’s began attracting diners.
Add to that list roast pork, skirt steak, Cuban tamales and pressed Cuban sandwiches, which are all among Mirna’s most popular fare.
Mirna and her kitchen staff arrive at the restaurant at 6 a.m. daily to make everything from scratch.
“We are very happy with the business. We didn’t expect that it would grow so fast,” David Gonzalez said, standing by one of several large paintings of Las Tunas street scenes that decorate the restaurant.
Asked about his personal menu favorite, David pauses.
“So, so many,” he said. But after a little deliberation he suggests chicken and yellow rice, or perhaps one of the shredded beef dishes.
In addition to the tasty entrees, which range in price from $9.25 to $12.75, add the hospitality of the owners and staff as key ingredients in the success of the business.
“We like to treat our customers the best way possible. We want them to feel at home,” Mirna said.
Sam Shah owns S&S Discount Beverage next door and is a regular at Mirna’s.
“It’s a very busy restaurant. I like the pressed Cuban sandwiches and the fried yucca,” Shah said.
Mirna Gonzalez is proud of all her offerings, but invites the first-time diner to try her tamales and flan.
“We have had customers who have bought our tamales and taken them to Puerto Rico and Europe,” David Gonzalez said.
The Gonzalezes might also recommend the Cafe Cubano, espresso served in a traditional tiny cup that packs a big taste for $1.25.
Mirna’s is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit https://www.mirnascubancuisine.com/ or call 941-316-9793.
