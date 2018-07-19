More dirty dining: Roaches, mold and flies cause problems for these Bradenton-area restaurants

Six different Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for health violations after inspectors observed employees who hadn’t properly washed their hands. Citations were also dished out for roaches, flies and mold in this week’s inspection report.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- An inspector observed 15 dead roaches in the establishment. A follow-up inspection seven days later revealed three more dead roaches.
- An employee was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Ten live flies were observed in the kitchen area, an inspector said.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in an ice bin.
- Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Marina was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. An operator discarded of the food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees, an inspector said.
Poblano Mexican Grill & Bar, 5779 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- One dead roach was found under a sink, an inspector said.
- An employee was seen working with raw beef and then sliced tomatoes without washing their hands first.
- Black beans, ribs, pulled chicken and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods and the operator requested professional repair of the cooler.
- Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat tortillas in a cooler. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Taco Bell, 6310 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
- An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands when they returned to the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.
- A build up of mold-like substance/slime was found in the ice chute of the drink machine. The issue was corrected.
- There was no proof of state-approved employee training provided for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification, according to an inspector.
Zaxby’s, 6591 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
- An employee used the bathroom and the engaged in food preparation without washing their hands when they returned to the kitchen, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- Coleslaw was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food and there was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Domino’s Pizza, 1403 57th Ave. W., Bradenton
- Two employees were seen working with food without washing their hands first, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said records for required employee training appeared to be falsified.
Bogey’s Sports Pub, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed multiple instances of employees handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first.
- A stop sale was issued on food dating back to June 15 that had not been sold or consumed within seven days or preparation, according to an inspector.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine. The issue was corrected.
- Sour cream, ground beef, Swiss cheese and other foods were cold at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Whole milk, cooked beef, mashed potatoes and other foods that had not been date marked within 24 hours of opening was discarded by the operator.
- According to an inspector, there was no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products.
- The restaurant’s menu did not contain a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods.
- Required employee training had expired for all employees, according to an inspector.
Cork & Kale, 6231 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota
- An inspector said soap containing toxic chemicals was improperly stored over the cook line.
- The operator was unable to provide original certificates for employee training.
Papa John’s, 5838 E. State Road 70, Bradenton
- Food that must be monitored using time as a public health control had not been time stamped. The issue was corrected.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there wasn’t a certified food manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
