Coffee cafes are coming to this grocery chain. You can try it first in Bradenton

How about a side of caffeine to go with your weekly grocery shopping trip?

Publix Supermarkets and Kahwa Coffee Roasters announced a partnership to include 130 in-store cafes across the southeast region by the end of the year. The roll out has already begun in Bradenton and Winter Garden, according to a press release.

The cafes will be near the entrance of Publix stores and offer freshly brewed Kahwa beverages, such as hot coffee, iced lattes and smoothies. They’ll also sell acai bowls, bags of coffee blends and K-Cups for Keurig machines.

Kahwa has also put together Cubano, a new signature blend that’s “strong and robust with a sweet finish.” It’ll be available at Publix stores in the coming weeks, the release said.

“We are absolutely over the moon that Publix is working with a local Florida roaster. Consumer likes to enjoy coffee as they shop and tasting the product is the best opportunity to create a lifelong customer and drive sales for Publix,” said Kahwa owner Raphael Perrier.

Kahwa is a Tampa Bay-based roasting company with more than 10 locations in the area and one in Miami. The collaboration announcement comes just days after Kahwa revealed plans to open a location this fall at the Mall at University Town Center.

There’s no word on when the first in-store cafes are scheduled to open.

According to the company website, Kahwa opened its first shop in downtown St. Petersburg in 2006. Recently, Kahwa has embraced sustainability efforts by making single-use straws only available upon customer request at all of its locations. Biodegradable cups and packaging are used as well.

There is also a Kahwa Coffee at 8317 Market St. in Lakewood Ranch and another at 1487 Second St. in downtown Sarasota. Visit kahwacoffee.com for more information.