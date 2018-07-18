This popular Bradenton restaurant is launching a new venue in Lakewood Ranch

Two restaurateurs are teaming up once again to fill a vacancy in Lakewood Ranch.
On Wednesday, Hugh Miller and Greg Campbell of Pier 22 confirmed they have an agreement with LWR Main Street LLC to open a new independent restaurant called GROVE in space formerly occupied by Polo Grill and Bar at 10670 Boardwalk Loop.
Polo Grill closed in April after more than 10 years in business when the owners decided not to renew their lease.
GROVE’s menu will feature “wholesome gourmet meals” such as scratch-made entrees, desserts and culinary cocktails, according to a release.
“We’re committed to using quality fresh ingredients and innovative cooking methods to inspire, nourish and wholly satisfy our guests,” Campbell said.
Soon after Tommy and Jaymie Klauber closed Polo Grill, Pier 22 was rumored to be line to take over the Lakewood Ranch space.
But Miller and Campbell held their cards close to their vest.
A few weeks ago, the secret was out as a Pier 22 vehicle and staff were seen at work at the future GROVE restaurant location.
Or, as the press release put it, “excited whispers have raised to a roar as restaurateurs Hugh Miller and Greg Campbell confirm rumors that they have finalized a long-term lease agreement.”
Miller brought on Campbell on board in 2006 to run operations at Pier 22. The Grove is their fifth venture in 12 years.
“We are extremely pleased to have Hugh and Greg take over this significant piece of Main Street. We’re all very excited to hear their plans for improving the building and the ballroom,” Kirk Boylston, Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial, said in the press release.
“We’re especially happy to know that the ballroom will remain in place to serve as a gathering space for our community’s residents and businesses and we greatly look forward to the opening of Grove,” Boylston said.
Stay with Bradenton.com for more updates.
