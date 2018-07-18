Dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for issues with pesticides, dirty hands

Inspectors cited several Bradenton-area restaurants for health violations, including handling food with dirty hands, storing food at the wrong temperatures and using pesticides in a way other than the manufacturer’s instructions advise.
China Village, 7254 55th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Three employees were observed working with food without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
- Dumplings, sweet and sour chicken, tofu and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator was advised to lower the unit’s temperature.
Eastside Diner, 7246 55th Ave. E., Bradenton
- An employee was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- Greek peas, chicken soup, mashed potatoes and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The issue was corrected.
- The food manager certification had expired and there was no certified food manager on duty with four or more employees handling food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees.
Siam Thai, 5763 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Pesticides were used in a way that wasn’t in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions, an inspector said. The chemicals were removed from the premises.
- Raw animal foods were properly stored in a freezer. The packages were reorganized by an operator.
The Riverhouse, 995 Riverside Dr., Palmetto
- Raw beef, chicken and sausage were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued and the food was thrown out by an operator.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- An inspector said the menu did not specify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods.
Bradenton Yacht Club, 4307 13th St. W., Palmetto
- Deli meats, cheeses and cut melons were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees on the buffet line, an inspector said. The manager iced down and replaced the meats.
- Vegetable beef soup and lobster bisque had not cooler from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued on the food and the products were discarded.
- An inspector observed an employee wash their hands with cold water and no soap. The employee was advised of proper hand washing techniques.
- The self-service salad bar/buffet lacked adequate sneeze guards, according to an inspector. Cookies and cut melons were observed without protection.
- Ham and pancetta were held for more than 24 hours without a proper date marking.
- An inspector said there was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
Denny’s, 610 44th Ave. W., Bradenton
- One dead roach was found and discarded of, an inspector said.
- Sausage links were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. An operator reheated them.
- Sour cream, scrambled eggs, pork and other foods were cold at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
China 1, 5627 14th St. W. #1, Bradenton
- Eggs were stored in a unit with an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said the operator washed a blender with soap and water but not sanitize it when they were done. Corrective action was taken.
Golden Wok, 3545 E. First St., Bradenton
- Fresh garlic oil was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Lucky Star Restaurant, 4462 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Fresh garlic oil was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. An inspector said corrective action was taken.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products.
Evie’s Tavern & Grill, 5897 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota
- Provolone cheese and ham wraps and portioned sliced Reuben meat were stored more than seven days after they had been prepared. An operator discarded of the food.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
