Looking for work? Here are some of the companies hiring at upcoming job fairs in Bradenton area

There will be two job fairs next week for those seeking employment in the Sarasota-Bradenton area.
On Tuesday, CareerSource Suncoast will host a multi-industry job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
There will be more than 30 employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties offering entry-level and professional positions, including Manatee County Government, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art and more.
The event is open to the public. CareerSource encourages attendees to “dress to impress” and bring several copies of their resumés, as many employers will conduct interviews and make job offers on-site.
For more information and a complete list of employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
On Thursday, the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the IMG Academy Field House, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd. in Bradenton.
There are more than 75 part- and full-time positions available between the hotel and IMG operations, including food and beverage, accommodations and housekeeping, transportation and more.
A complete list of available positions can be found at IMG’s employment section. Registration is recommended but not required.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments