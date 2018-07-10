Dirty Dining: Roach and rodent activity found at multiple Bradenton area restaurants

One Bradenton restaurant was forced to close after an inspector said they found evidence of rodent and roach activity based on scattered rodent droppings and roach presence.
Other restaurants were cited for mold, improper storage of raw food and servers who forgot to wash their hands after handling dirty dishes.
Bangkok Tokyo, 7337 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- Inspectors ordered the restaurant to be temporarily shut down for a few days after evidence of rodent and roach activity was discovered.
- Eleven live roaches and 22 dead roaches were found in the establishment. An inspector said corrective action was taken. A follow-up inspection revealed five more live roaches and six more dead ones.
- Roach droppings that were "too numerous to count" were discovered at the electrical box and alarm system box, according to an inspector.
- According to an inspector, rodent activity was evidenced by 22 droppings found throughout the establishment.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, an inspector said.
- Raw shrimp, cream cheese, raw tuna and other food were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no probe thermometer at the restaurant to measure the temperature of food.
- Bangkok Tokyo was closed from July 3-5, according to an inspector's report.
Applebee's, 7175 State Road 70, Bradenton
- An inspector observed rodent droppings in the restaurant's dry storage room. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Domino's, 7610 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- An inspector said they saw an employee begin working with food without washing their hands first. The employee stated she had washed them in the restroom.
- Diced grilled chicken and steak were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
Evie's Tavern & Grill, 5897 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota
- Coleslaw, sour cream, whole milk and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- Marinara, chili, chicken noodle soup and other foods were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed spaghetti that was prepared more than seven days ago in a cooler. The operator discarded the food.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees, according to an inspector.
Rice Bowl Asia House, 7305 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- A server was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
- Raw chicken was stored over ranch dressing in a cooler. The issue was corrected.
- Raw chicken and raw fish were not properly separated based on minimum required cooking temperature, according to an inspector.
- An inspector said the restaurant offered raw or undercooked servings of fish that must be fully cooked to undergo proper parasite destruction or discarded.
- Single-use gloves were not switched between tasks, according to an inspector.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice bin.
- An inspector said cooking utensils had not been sanitized after cleaning. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for eight employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Peach's Restaurant, 7315 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- An employee was observing cracking raw eggs and then handling ready-to-eat food without washing their hands, according to an inspector.
- An inspector witnessed multiple instances of servers handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands.
- Cut cantaloupe, sliced ham, shredded cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Gravy was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- Hot dogs, sliced tomatoes, cooked chicken breasts and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine contained a build up of mold-like substance/slime, an inspector said.
- the certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves, an inspector said.
- Ground beef patties and fish were not properly separated based on minimum required cooking temperatures, according to an inspector.
Jimmy John's, 6923 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure food temperature, an inspector said.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
