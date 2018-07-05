An employee grabs fresh doughnuts for a customer at the recently opened Shipley Do-Nuts location at 6571 State Road 70 E. in Bradenton. The restaurant opened June 25 and is the first franchise location in Florida.
Business

These Texas-based doughnuts made their Florida debut. Here's where to get them in Bradenton.

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

July 05, 2018 04:59 PM

Bradenton

A retired cop opening a doughnut shop sounds a lot like a cliché.

Propelled by his wife's love for the Texas-based brand, Carlos Somellan Jr. went against the grain for a while after she suggested they open a Shipley Do-Nuts franchise location together.

He "fell in love with Mr. Shipley and his staff," though, and two weeks ago, Linda's wish came true.

The doughnut shop at 6571 State Road 70 E. in Bradenton marks the franchise's Florida debut, but Somellan has been familiar with the company for years.

IMG_0453.JPG
Texas-based Shipley Do-Nuts made its Florida debut at 6571 State Road 70 E. in Bradenton at the end of June. It is located next to Boneyard BBQ (coming soon) and Zaxby's. A grand opening is planned for the coming months.
"My wife's grandma and uncle live out in Houston and every year when we would visit, she had to have it," he said.

Somellan recently retired after a 30-year career with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and still lives in the Tampa area. He said he met with a realtor to find the "premier spot" he has now.

The Shipley brand is known for its 60 variants of doughnuts and kolaches, according to the company website. Some of the menu items include apple fritters, glazed and frosted doughnuts and cinnamon rolls.

Even still, customers sometimes come in looking for something different.

"We've had customers say they're looking for kolaches stuffed with fruit. Well, we have Texas kolaches," said Somellan, who pointed out that Shipley's kolaches are packed with meat instead.

The recipes have stood the test of time, too. The company was founded by a Texas family in 1936 and the same family still maintains ownership of the franchise. Somellan said that's part of what sets Shipley Do-Nuts apart from its competition.

The other part is customer service.

"We've already seen that Bradenton people are so kind," Somellan explained. "We don't just want to be a business, but a part of the community."

IMG_0436.JPG
There are more than 60 variations of doughnuts and kolaches at Shipley Do-Nuts. Doughnuts cost about $1 each or about $9 for a dozen. Kolaches are $2.49 each or about $30 for a dozen. The price of specialty items varies.
Doughnuts at Shipley's cost about $1 each or about $9 for a dozen. Kolaches are $2.49 each or about $30 for a dozen. The price of specialty items varies.

A grand opening event has not been finalized but is slated for August or September.

Shipley's is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the company's Facebook page or call 941-201-5468.

