Dirty dining: One Bradenton restaurant temporarily closed because of roach activity

An inspector ordered one Bradenton restaurant to be temporarily shut down after finding evidence of roaches in the establishment.
Other restaurants were cited for flies, mold and storing food at the wrong temperature in this week's inspection report.
Denny's, 610 44th Ave W., Bradenton
- The restaurant was temporarily closed by inspectors due to roach activity.
- An inspector said they found six live roaches in the kitchen area. A manager killed five of the roaches. A dead roach was also found near the kitchen entrance. A follow-up visit the next day revealed five more live roaches. The roaches were killed and discarded.
- A server was seen touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, according to an inspector.
- A server was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. Corrective action was taken.
- Whipped topping and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Potato soup was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, an inspector said. The food was reheated.
- Denny's was closed on June 27 and re-opened the next day.
Outback Steakhouse, 4402 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Two dead roaches and one live roach were found in the kitchen, according to an inspector. A manager discarded of them.
- An inspector observed 12 flies in the mop sink area and six in the bar area.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine and on the soda dispensing nozzles, according to an inspector.
- The food manager had not been certified within 30 days of employment, an inspector said.
Waffle House, 2400 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Unspecified foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
1,000 Degrees Pizza, 6220 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, sliced ham and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
China City Express, 810 First St. W., Bradenton
- Multiple containers of medicine were improperly stored on a shelf above a cooler, an inspector said.
Tijuana Flats, 5215 University Parkway #106, University Parkway
- Diced chicken, ground beef and yellow rice were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Migi Sushi Asian Cafe, 4420 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- Cooked shrimp was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the shrimp by an inspector.
- An inspector said a fresh garlic and oil mixture was cold held at greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw shell eggs were held at room temperature, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- WD-40 was stored in the dry food area. The issue was corrected on-site.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
