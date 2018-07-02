This Bradenton business has survived the test of time. 'It's the gift that keeps on giving.'

The way Linda Parks remembers it, her family had been buying cattle feed from Come See Come Sav for years and years.
Then one day in 1974, her husband, Jim Parks, came to her and told her he had bought her something for their anniversary.
The "something" turned out to be Come See Come Sav, a feed, fertilizer and hardware store located off a railroad siding in downtown Bradenton.
"We've had it now for 44 years. It's the gift that keeps on giving," she said.
Come See Come Sav is one of the rare family-owned businesses that not only has survived in the age of big-box stores but has flourished.
The family has owned a sister store, Parrish General Supply, 12320 U.S. 301 N., since 1982.
When the Parks family bought Come See Come Sav on July 1, 1974, they bought it knowing they would have to move it soon, Jim Parks said.
For 16 years, Come See was located at 3199 Ninth St. W., before moving to the current location, 505 301 Blvd. E., in 1990.
The long history of Come See Come Sav makes it one of the longest continually operating businesses in the Bradenton area, Jim Parks said.
But it has not stood still, evolving from primarily being a supplier of fertilizers and pesticides to a more broadly focused company.
Today, while the company still features Purina, Manna Pro and Nutrena feed products, it also offers everything from cattle chutes to chicken coops, and from western wear to all sorts of hardware.
Come See first ventured into the pet supply market with a one-pound package of parakeet seed, and expanded to include a wide selection of dog and cat supplies, food and treats.
"We focus on quality, reasonably priced produces," Jim Parks said.
At the same time, the company has added a western wear department.
When the family bought Come See, Jim Parks, a Vietnam War era Air Force veteran, worked at Florida Power & Light maintaining the company's two-way radio equipment.
"I left FPL in 1991 and I thanked them for the security they provided my family, and went to work with my wife," he said.
"She has areas of absolute control," he says of Linda Parks.
That turns out to be most of the entire operation with the exception of the electrical area. Jim Parks takes the lead in working with anyone with a problem with an electrical fence or electronic gate opener.
"We are in a transition mode. In the next two or three years, I'll be here to help Ginger," he said.
Daughter Ginger Davis is in line to take over the Bradenton store, while son Jimmy will assume the reins at the Parrish store.
Linda Parks says that Jimmy Parks already, in fact, runs the Parrish store.
In addition to the two stores, the family also runs a herd of cattle, keeping everyone busy seven days a week.
During the course of building a family business, Jim and Linda Park also built a reputation in Bradenton with their community involvement. Jim Parks is a member of the Manatee Country River Fair and Farm Bureau boards of directors.
Jim and Linda Parks are the rare couple who have been inducted into the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame. They have also been inducted into the Florida State 4-H Club Hall of Fame for their work with children.
Two of the Parks grandchildren, Shaylynn Davis, 13, and Shelbie Davis, 16, were in the store this week.
"I like the community atmosphere," Shaylynn said of the store.
"We have so many different things to offer. We have whatever you need," she said, sounding every inch the marketing prodigy.
Monday, the Parrish General Supply store was meeting a variety of customer needs, everything from hydraulic fuel for a tractor that a farmer needed to maintain his seven acres to Nikki Simmons' shopping list, which included feed for her daughter's heifer and steer, hay and feed buckets.
Jim Parks might describe the company's survival and success this way: "Two people working together are a lot more effective than three people working independently."
For more information about Come See Come Sav and Parrish General Supply, visit http://comeseecomesav.com/about
