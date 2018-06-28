This famous baseball player is now serving his 'Philly-authentic' cheesesteaks in Manatee

A famous baseball player's Philadelphia cuisine is now yours for the taking in the Bradenton area.
John Kruk's Philly Steaks opened its first Manatee County location Wednesday at 5205 University Parkway. The Naples-based franchise celebrated the occasion with a special $5 offer for any one of their sandwiches.
"The Krukker" started the franchise in 2015 after moving to Naples and becoming displeased with the lack of any genuine "Philly-authentic" cheesesteaks, according to the company website. Just like in the City of Brotherly Love, Kruk's makes its sandwiches with wiz cheese and ingredients that come straight out of the Delaware Valley.
Other menu items include hoagies, Italian pork roast sandwiches and chicken steaks. Sandwiches cost about $10 and there's also a kids menu with smaller items like grilled cheese and chicken tenders.
Kruk's Philly Steaks first opened in Naples in April 2017. In March, the company announced plans for expansion that included two Sarasota-Bradenton locations and a new Tampa location. A second local restaurant is set to open at 4944 S. Tamiami Trail in The Landings shopping center in Sarasota in the coming months.
Kruk played 10 seasons in the big leagues, including six with the Philadelphia Phillies, and was a three-time All-Star during his time with the Phils. The career .300 hitter also played for the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox, and retired in 1995. He serves as a color commentator for Phillies television broadcasts.
Kruk's is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.krukssteaks.com.
