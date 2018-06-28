More dirty dining: These Bradenton restaurants cited for rodent activity, flies and mold

Restaurants in Manatee County faced a slew of high priority citations from restaurant inspectors.
An inspector said a live rodent was found outside the storage shed at one restaurant and that there were numerous droppings inside.
Other restaurants were cited for issues with chemical storage, mold and flies.
Tortilleria La Rancherita, 3010 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector found a rodent near the restaurant's storage shed outside.
- About 25 rodent droppings were found on the floor inside the storage shed that contained food products to be served inside the restaurant.
- More than 10 flies were present in the restaurant's kitchen area, according to an inspector.
- A spray bottle in the kitchen was not labeled, according to an inspector.
Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
- One fly was found near the dish machine, an inspector said.
- Raw lobster trails were stored over packs of peas and packs of raw fish were stored over strawberries. The issue was corrected.
- An inspector said raw animal foods were not properly separated. A tray of partially cooked chicken was stored over a tray of raw calamari. Corrective action was taken.
Quality Inn, 6727 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Cream cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
- An inspector said employee training was provided by an unapproved provider.
China King, 6816 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Raw chicken was stored above cooked rice, uncovered spring onions and cabbage, an inspector said.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for employees hired more than 60 days ago. An inspector also said original certificates were not provided.
Five Guys, 6783 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Mushrooms were hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Two chemical spray bottles were stored on a shelf near paper towels. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Employee training documents did not contain all of the required information. A manager filled them out.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 4502 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A dishwasher was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said sour cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The issue was corrected.
Manatee County Golf Course, 6415 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- An ice bin was not properly protected from contamination, an inspector said. The bin did not have a sneeze guard and guests used an ice scooper to fill their own cups. Corrective action was taken.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the ice machine, according to an inspector.
- Raw sausage links were stored above chopped lettuce and water bottles.
- The restaurant was ordered to only use single-service items after an inspector discovered that there was no sanitizer available. A manager immediately went to pick some up.
- A Windex bottle was stored next to unwrapped lids. An employee relocated the bottle.
- Employee training had expired for one employee, according to an inspector.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
