Faith Matters: When it comes to God, waiting is hard. But sometimes not waiting is painful

Most of us like tacos, but a man in Detroit was willing to nearly put his life on the line for one.

Last July, a video went viral showing a man entering a Hot Taco restaurant and bypassing everyone in line. As he headed straight to the counter, patrons were visibly upset.

The staff informed him he would have to wait his turn, but he refused to take his place in line. Then, out of nowhere, a taco-loving individual who had been patiently waiting in line grabs him by the throat and forces him to back of the line.

Those must be some incredible tacos.

Waiting can be hard. So we don’t do it. We go ahead and do things our way, on our time, to get what we want. And usually with less than desirable results.

We’ve all, at some point, gotten ahead of God’s timing. And we have the scars to prove it. Waiting is definitely hard. But sometimes choosing not to wait can be even more painful.

Not only at the Hot Taco restaurant, but most anywhere in life.

In Genesis 37, God gives Joseph a dream in which his brothers will, in the future, bow down before him. Assuming now is as good a time as any for the dream to come true, he notifies his brothers.

I imagine the day he explains it to them: “One day, you punks are going to be my servant! Why don’t we just start now? Hit your knees brothers!”

The sibling rivalry already was at a boiling point, but this sent his brothers, all older, over the edge. Their solution? Sell him as a slave.

Of course, nearly 20 years later, the brothers were bowing down to Joseph. But like us, Joseph didn’t want to wait, and it cost him nearly 20 years of his life.

Waiting is hard. But sometimes not waiting is painful.

Waiting on God isn’t a question so much about timing. Rather it’s about whose way is best. The reason we don’t wait on God is because we think we know better than Him.

We buy on credit instead of saving money for a purchase because we believe it’s better than waiting. We end marriages because we don’t want to wait for scenarios and people to change. We find quick fixes with medication because we don’t want to wait and work to change our lifestyle.

We believe we know better than God, so we don’t wait.

We proceed at our pace because we believe we know better than Him. There’s no doubt waiting on God can be hard. But choosing not wait on Him can be very painful. Even more painful than being drug by the throat to the back of the line at the Hot Taco restaurant.





Dr. J. Phillip Hamm is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Palmetto. Reach the church at 941-722-7795 or visit fbcpalmetto.com. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald written by local clergy members.