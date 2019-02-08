Faith Matters: Here’s why waiting on God is hard, but choosing not to wait is harder

We wait a lot.
A recent study states we wait, on average, 32 minutes each time we visit a doctor; 28 minutes in line for security when we travel; and 21 minutes for someone to get ready to go out.
Every year we wait a total of 13 hours on hold for customer service and 38 hours in traffic. Some studies suggest we spend more than five years of our life just waiting. That’s a lot of waiting.
Sometimes the only thing harder than waiting is … not waiting.
At Hot Taco restaurant in Detroit, a fight broke out when one man decided not to wait in line. Another man confronted him and told him to move to the back of the line. He refused.
Another customer then grabbed him by the throat and forced to move. Undeterred, he got up and went back to the front of the line.
At this point another man got involved and forcibly dragged him away. The customer then got up and headed straight to the front of the line … again!
Eventually security got involved and put a stop to the madness. Those must be some good tacos.
Waiting is hard. But sometimes not waiting is harder.
But let’s add a new twist to it: Waiting on God is hard.
It seems God doesn’t do many things on our schedule. It feels like it takes forever for us to be able to graduate and live on our own. It feels like it takes forever for us to get a job, to find a spouse, to have a baby and to figure out what we want to be when we grow up.
God never seems to be in a hurry. Waiting on God is hard.
But there’s one thing harder than that: Choosing not to wait on him.
So we don’t. We go ahead and do things our way in our timing to get what we want.
We push bad relationships because we want to get married. We push the wrong career because we want to make more money.
We push the wrong house because we’re afraid we’re going to miss a deal. And in our rush, we make mistakes that leave a trail of regrets.
There’s not a man grabbing us by the throat, forcing us to the back of the line, but sometimes it feels that way. We’ve all, at some point, gotten ahead of God’s timing. And we all have the scars to prove it.
Waiting on God is hard, but choosing not to wait on him is harder.
Isaiah the prophet was onto something when he said in Chapter 40:31: “Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
Good things happen when we wait on God.
As hard as it may be, it’s a lot easier than choosing not to wait on him.
Dr. J. Phillip Hamm is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Palmetto. Reach the church at 722-7795 or visit fbcpalmetto.com. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald written by local clergy members.
