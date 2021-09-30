Dirty Dining | Bradenton area restaurants cited for issues with raw meat, handwashing

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for employee handwashing issues.

Other problems at Bradenton-area restaurants included meat stored improperly or kept at unsafe food temperatures.

Here is what inspectors found in the latest round of inspections:

Popi’s Place, 10508 U.S. 41, Palmetto

Containers of raw chicken were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a server handle soiled dishes and then fail to wash hands before preparing a beverage. The inspector advised an employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

An inspector observed an employee dip bread into egg wash and then fail to change gloves and wash hands before touching clean utensils. The inspector advised an employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Raw sausage was stored over ready-to-eat turkey in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment was licensed for 64 seats but had 140 seats.

An inspector observed five cans of chili sauce and five cans of sliced apples that were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant owner placed the cans aside for a refund.

The spray hose at a dish sink was lower than the flood rim of sink.

A mixer was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed exposed electrical wires on the ceiling.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A wall area above a sink was soiled.

The interiors and gaskets of multiple reach-in coolers were soiled.

Hood filters were soiled.

There was an accumulation of black substance and food debris on the interior of an oven.

Ceiling paint was peeling in kitchen areas.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine/bin.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Mila’s on the Manatee, 965 Riverside Drive, Palmetto

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat sauce in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Green beans with pork, marinara, baked beans, cheese sauce and mashed potatoes that were being reheated had not reached 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds within two hours. A stop sale was issued for all of the items due to temperature abuse. A restaurant operator discarded all of the items.

A slicer, a mixer and cutting boards were soiled.

Multiple bottles containing cleaning substances were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

The floor was soiled in a dry storage area.

Reach-in cooler shelves were rusted.

There was a hole in the wall in a mop sink room.

An exterior kitchen door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

An employee phone was stored on a food prep table. Corrective action was taken.

An employee beverage was stored on a food preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed two ceiling tiles with water damage in a dining area.

A celing tile light cover over a dishwashing area was soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed a chef change gloves without washing hands in the process. A restaurant operator instructed the employee on proper procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water took too long to reach an employee handwash sink, according to an inspector, resulting in employees washing hands with cold water. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator placed an “out of order” sign on the sink and called to have it repaired.

Raw ground beef was stored over sliced deli meats in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A slicer was soiled from the day before, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Double-stack ovens were soiled.

Walk-in cooler racks were soiled.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation cutting board. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Rocco’s Pizza Pasta Grill, 827 14th St. W., Bradenton

Chicken wings that were being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours. A stop sale was issued. Corrective action was taken. The chicken wings were discarded.

Raw animal foods (chicken and beef) with different minimum cooking temperatures were not properly separated from one another in a reach-in cooler.

There was no time stamp recorded for cooked pizza that was supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control. Corrective action was taken.

A sanitizer bucket was stored next to single-service items. Corrective action was taken.

A can opener, a mixer head and multiple cutting boards were soiled.

Lasagna that was being held for future use was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink near a kitchen counter, according to an inspector.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

An employee drink was stored in a reach-in cooler with food to be served to customers. Corrective action was taken.

Hood filters above the cook line were soiled with grease.

A floor drain was soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Daiquiri Deck, Anna Maria Island, 107 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach

An inspector observed a chef fail to wash hands during the glove-changing process. A restaurant operator advised the chef on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a dishwasher handle dirty dishes with bare hands. The dishwasher then went to put away clean dishes. A restaurant stopped the employee and advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken. The employee washed hands and put on clean gloves.

Access to two employee handwash sinks was blocked. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Two bottles of chemicals stored at a bar were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

A dishwashing machine was not dispensing sanitizer properly. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

A chef with facial hair was not wearing a beard guard. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.