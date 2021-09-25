Dirty Dining | Moldy food, garbage-can hands and more issues at Bradenton area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for moldy equipment or food.

Other problems at Bradenton-area restaurants included lack of employee handwashing and unsafe food temperatures.

Here is what inspectors found:

IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton

An inspector observed moldy shredded cheddar cheese in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator discarded the moldy product.

An inspector observed an employee grab a garbage can and pull it closer to a food prep area. The employee failed to change gloves and wash hands after touching the garbage can. A restaurant operator advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a dishwasher return from using the restroom and then fail to wash hands before putting on gloves and resuming work. A restaurant operator advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed quantities of cooked beef, ground beef and pulled pork that were date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued, Corrective action was taken. All of the items were discarded.

An inspector observed an employee handle dirty dishes and then fail to wash hands/change gloves before transitioning to clean dishes. A restaurant operator advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for two employees.

Cheddar cheese, sliced cheese and crab salad that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was mold-like substance on food storage racks in a walk-in cooler.

Gaskets on multiple reach-in coolers were soiled.

An inspector observed an employee drinking in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

La Michoacana, 3565 First St., Bradenton

Corn was being hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An employee was not aware of correct hot holding procedures, according to an inspector.

Soap was not provided at an employee handwashing sink. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple food items and an open container of milk that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked.

Required training was expired for two employees.

Chocolate-dipped bananas were stored uncovered in a reach-in freezer.

A cutting board had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

In-use ice cream scoops were improperly stored. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 6010 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

An inspector observed an employee touch hair and then fail to wash hands before handling clean utensils. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedures. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked chicken wings were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A container of black beans that was being held for future use in a walk-in cooler was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Cookies were stored uncovered in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

Spoons were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with rust and grease buildup.

There was no ambient air temperature thermometer in a reach-in cooler.

There was a buildup of grease and food debris on an oven.

A loaf of bread was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple kitchen employees with beards were not wearing beard guards, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

A floor drain was missing a cover.

An inspector observed a black mold-like substance in an ice chute. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Haydee’s Restaurant, 5108 15th St. E. Bay 501, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

Non-food-grade containers were in direct contact with food. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over cooked beef. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an employee washing dishes without properly setting up a three-compartment sink. The inspector advised on proper procedure.

There was no hot or cold running water provided at a three-compartment sink or an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken. A property manager turned on the water at all fixtures.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

Cooked beef and cooked burger that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked. An inspector advised on proper procedure.

There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was a significant buildup of food debris on a grill, according to an inspector.

Jugs of oil were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Longbeach Cafe, 6836 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

Raw animal foods (turkey sausage and ground beef) not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Warewashing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

Lasagna that was being stored in a reach-in cooler for future use was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was a buildup of mold-like substance inside of an ice machine. Corrective action was taken.

Soda nozzles on a fountain beverage station were soiled.

A vent and ceiling tiles above a grill were soiled.

Floors in a dry storage area and in a dishwashing area were soiled.

An employee drink was stored in a food prep area. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.