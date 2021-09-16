Dirty Dining: Inspectors find issues at Bradenton area restaurants, diners and cafes

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several fast-food restaurants were cited for moldy equipment and surfaces. Other problems at Bradenton-area restaurants included dirty kitchens and employee training issues.

Here’s what inspectors found:

Butterfield’s Family Restaurant, 8205 U.S. 301 N., Parrish

An inspector observed an employee crack raw shell eggs and then fail to wash hands during a glove change. The inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Raw fish in a bucket was stored over unwashed produce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shell eggs were being held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken, sausage, ground beef, shell eggs, shredded cheese, feta cheese, Swiss cheese and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The cooler was not maintaining cool enough temperatures. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator moved all of the food items to a walk-in cooler and placed a service call for the reach-in cooler.

Cleaning substances were stored next to bottles of olive oil. Corrective action was taken.

A mixer was soiled with food debris.

The establishment was offering raw/undercooked animal food without a written consumer health advisory. Corrective action was taken.

Required food safety training was expired for some employees.

Three spray bottles in a dishwashing area were unlabeled. Corrective action was taken.

Chicken was thawing in standing water. Corrective action was taken.

There was a buildup of soil residue inside a reach-in cooler.

There was a heavy buildup of grease beneath the cook line.

An ice scoop was not stored in a protected manner between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A large raw beef roast in a pan was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Employee beverages were stored next to clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple cutting boards on the cook line were grooved.

There was a green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Hana Sushi Lounge, 8126 Lakewood Main St. #102, Lakewood Ranch

During a follow-up inspection, an inspector found several unresolved issues.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food.

The restaurant’s menu still did not identify which items contained raw or undercooked animal foods covered by the consumer health advisory.

Cutting boards were again soiled.

An inspector again observed rust on walk-in cooler shelves.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 8913 U.S. 301 North, Parrish

An inspector observed an employee handle garbage and then change gloves without washing hands in the process. The inspector advised an employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

An inspector observed an employee handle raw beef and then change gloves without washing hands in the process. The inspector advised an employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Raw bacon was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal foods with different minimum cooking temperatures (raw beef and raw salmon) were not properly separated from one another in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A slicer was soiled with food debris.

A wall behind the cook line was soiled with grease buildup.

The inside of a reach-in cooler was soiled. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator removed the food items from the cooler and sanitized it.

An ice scoop was stored in a soiled ice scoop holder. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator sanitized the scoop holder.

A box of potatoes was stored on the walk-in cooler floor. Corrective action was taken.

There was a buildup of grease on the floor under a hood vent drain.

A walk-in freezer floor was soiled with food debris, according to an inspector.

Ceiling tiles above the cook line were soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Popi’s Place, 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed a cook crack raw shell eggs and then wipe gloved hands with a soiled towel. The cook failed to change gloves and wash hands. A restaurant operator advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Pancake batter, sliced tomatoes and raw fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A slicer blade was soiled.

Cooked quiche that was being held for future use was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Required employee food safety training was expired for three employees.

An inspector observed meat thawing in a container without running water. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored next to clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Ranch dressing and blue cheese dressing were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a server drop off dirty dishes for cleaning and then fail to wash hands before going to pick up food for service. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator explained proper handwashing procedure, and the employee washed hands.

Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a dented can of cheese sauce and a dented can of crushed tomatoes on a dry storage rack. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

Walk-in cooler food storage shelves were rusted.





Food was stored on a walk-in freezer floor.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Checkers, 5220 15th St. E., Bradenton

Raw shell eggs were stored over sliced tomatoes in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in an ice bin.

There was a buildup of grease on a wall behind a flat top grill.

An inspector observed a mold-like buildup on a ceiling vent near a food preparation area.

A paper cup was in use as a food scoop. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Dunkin’, 812 62nd St. Circle E. #101, Bradenton

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Plastic pans were not properly air-dried after cleaning. Corrective action was taken.

The business’ current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Little Caesars Pizza, 4919 14th St. W., Bradenton

Large quantities of fresh made marinara sauce were not being cooled fast enough, and they were being cooled in closed containers. An inspector advised on proper food cooling procedures.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food, and some of the restaurant’s timers were not working correctly.

An inspector observed mold-like buildup and dust on ceiling tiles and vents in the kitchen and back preparation area.

The restaurant’s current license was not on display.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Burger King, 8502 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee handle money and then handle clean equipment without first washing hands. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

A stack of boxes was blocking access to an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A sanitizing pail was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

A mop sink was clogged and nearly overflowing. A manager said that a plumber was on the way.

Hood filters were dripping with grease.

Bottled water and soda were stored on the floor in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

The floor in a storage area was soiled.

There was standing water on the floor in a warewashing area.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Newk’s Eatery, 5405 University Parkway #110, Bradenton

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Multiple cutting boards were soiled.

Reach-in cooler gaskets and hood filters were soiled.

The floor was soiled throughout the rear kitchen.

An employee drink was stored above a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

A drain cover was missing.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Salad Bar, 103 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

Large cans of pineapple bits, blueberry filling and sliced black olives were dented. Corrective action was taken. A manager removed the cans from service.

Ice chutes on soda machine were soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.

Multiple cutting boards were soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

To-go containers were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with debris.

An employee drink was stored in a reach-in cooler with food to be served to the public. Corrective action was taken.

The ceiling was soiled throughout the kitchen.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Subway, 5108 15th St. E. #206, Bradenton

An inspector observed a mold-like substance on a self-service ice chute. Corrective action was taken. A manager cleaned the chute.

There was a mold-like substance on a walk-in freezer door gasket.

There was a buildup of dust on a walk-in cooler fan cover.

A case of vinegar was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.