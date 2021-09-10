Dirty dining: Bradenton area restaurants cited for no handwashing, mold and grime

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for employee handwashing issues.

Other problems at Bradenton-area restaurants included moldy equipment, unsafe food temperatures and no proof of food safety training for employees.

Here is what inspectors found:

Pizza Pros, 653 10th St. E., Palmetto

An inspector observed an employee return from using the restroom and then fail to wash hands before handling clean utensils. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw sausage was stored over coleslaw in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Ham slices and turkey slices were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A toxic substance (spray paint) was stored next to cases of soda. Corrective action was taken.

There was a pipe draining into an employee handwash sink. Handwash sinks are only to be used for handwashing.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification, an no other certified food manager was employed at the restaurant.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Walls throughout the kitchen were soiled, according to an inspector.

There was standing water in a mop sink.

The top of an oven was soiled with dust and debris.

No handwashing sign was posted an employee handwash sink in a men’s restroom.

There was a hole in a wall near the front counter.

Water bottles and soda were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Employee personal items were stored above a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

Cutting boards throughout the kitchen had cut marks and were no longer cleanable, according to an inspector.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Boston Market, 5002 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

Raw turkey was stored over cooked pork ribs. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an employee put on gloves to work with food without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

Single-service items were stored unprotected. Corrective action was taken.

A vent over a dry storage area was soiled.

An inspector observed an employee drinking in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Blue Jasper Restaurant, 5718 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee crack raw shell eggs and then change gloves without washing hands in the process. A restaurant operator advised the cook on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a prep cook touch a walk-in cooler door handle and then fail to wash hands before continuing to work with food. A manager explained proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw ground beef was stored over raw fish in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

An open container of whole milk was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

A container of cleaning fluid was unlabeled. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A bug zapper was placed over a food preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of limescale inside of a dishmachine.

All of the shelves on the cook line were soiled, according to an inspector.

The floor was soiled under all shelves and equipment in the main kitchen.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Kelsey’s On Cortez, 7020 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing and placed a service call for the dishmachine.

A spray bottle of cleaning fluid was stored next to condiments. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution that was in use by a cook exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken. The cook diluted the sanitizer solution.

Proof of required food safety training was not available for two employees.

Meatballs and meatloaf that were being held for future use in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was being used as a dump sink, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Walls behind fryer and grill equipment in the main kitchen were soiled.

There was standing water at the bottom of two reach-in coolers.

Shelves on the cook line and in a dishwashing area were soiled.

The floor was soiled underneath equipment and throughout the entire kitchen area, according to an inspector.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

Ceiling tiles in a dry storage area were soiled, and a ceiling vent over the cook line was soiled with dust and grease.

The interior of a dishmachine was soiled.





The restaurant met inspection standards.

Esplanade Golf and Country Club at Lakewood Ranch

A self-service soda dispenser was soiled with black mold-like buildup or slime.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice bin.

To-go containers were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

In-use tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Los Primos, 12334 U.S. 301 N., Parrish (mobile food dispensing vehicle)

During a follow-up inspection for previous violations, an inspector found multiple unresolved issues, including no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Another follow-up visit was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.