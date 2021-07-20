Dirty dining: Major fly problem prompts shut down of popular Bradenton restaurant

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a popular Bradenton breakfast and lunch spot was temporarily shut down after an inspector observed dozens of live flies on site.

Problems at other area restaurants included unsafe meat temperatures and employee handwashing errors.

Here is what inspectors found.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector ordered that Sage Biscuit Cafe be temporarily closed on July 14 after dozens of live flies were observed on site.

An inspector observed approximately 32 live flying insects in the dining room area on food contact surfaces, tabletops and single-use items. An inspector observed approximately 48 live flying insects in food preparation areas landing on food contact surfaces, food preparation tables, food that was in preparation and ready-to-eat food items. All of the affected items were discarded, according to the inspector.





A slicer blade and slicer blade guard were soiled.

Multiple food items in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked.

Hood filters were soiled with a buildup of grease.

A rear exit door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

Multiple employee drinks were stored on food preparation tables.

A follow-up inspection was required before the restaurant could reopen.

Sage Biscuit Cafe met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on July 15 and was allowed to reopen.

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe, 8193 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

Cooked chicken, sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs, cooked broccoli, pizza sauce, mozzarella and garlic oil were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued for the items due to temperature abuse.

A kitchen manager was unable to answer basic food safety questions.





A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

A can opener blade was soiled.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use at all times.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing or sanitizing wiping cloths.

Proof of required food safety training was not available for some employees.

Walk-in cooler fans were soiled with accumulated debris.

Gaskets throughout the cook line were soiled, according to an inspector.

Hood filters were soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled.

Plastic containers of spices were stored on the floor in the kitchen area.

Food items were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

Tongs were stored on oven door handles.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Uncle Nick’s N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs & Deli, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #301, Bradenton

Sliced ham, sliced turkey, cream cheese, feta cheese, blue cheese, sliced mozzarella and sliced provolone cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The items had been stored there overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. A restaurant operator discarded all of the items.

Raw salmon was stored over cooked roast beef in a display cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A spray bottle containing cleaning fluid was stored next to single-service items under a cashier counter. Corrective action was taken.

Reach-in cooler gaskets were soiled.

One or more in-use knives were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. Corrective action was taken.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

All of the cutting boards observed by an inspector were grooved and no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Habanero’s Mexican Grill and Bar, 5120 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee wash hands without soap. The inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

A server handled dirty dishes and then touched clean single-service items without first washing hands. An inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken. The employee discarded the single-service items.

Cooked pork, chorizo, cooked shrimp, cut raw beef and raw chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The items had been stored there overnight. A stop sale was issued for all of the items due to temperature abuse, and a manager discarded them.

Raw animal foods with different minimum cooking temperatures (chicken and beef) were not properly separated from one another in a freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an employee washing hands in a non-handwash sink. The inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing protocol.

Refried beans and American cheese were stored uncovered in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Food racks in a walk-in cooler were soiled.

A tortilla chip container was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

An exterior screen door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

An employee beverage was stored on a food storage shelf. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris inside of a warewashing machine.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.