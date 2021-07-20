Food & Drink

Dirty dining: Major fly problem prompts shut down of popular Bradenton restaurant

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a popular Bradenton breakfast and lunch spot was temporarily shut down after an inspector observed dozens of live flies on site.

Problems at other area restaurants included unsafe meat temperatures and employee handwashing errors.

Here is what inspectors found.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe, 8193 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

Uncle Nick’s N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs & Deli, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #301, Bradenton

Habanero’s Mexican Grill and Bar, 5120 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

