Food & Drink

Dirty dining: Raw eggs with food, moldy equipment and more issues at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for improper storage of raw eggs that could cause cross-contamination.

Other problems at area restaurants included moldy drink and ice machines and employee handwashing issues.

Here is what inspectors found.

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria, 945 10th St. E., Palmetto

Terra Ceia Bay Country Club, 2802 Terra Ceia Bay Blvd., Palmetto

Ortygia, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton

Sea Hut Restaurant, 5611 U.S. 19, Palmetto

Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service