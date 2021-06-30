Dirty dining: Raw eggs with food, moldy equipment and more issues at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for improper storage of raw eggs that could cause cross-contamination.

Other problems at area restaurants included moldy drink and ice machines and employee handwashing issues.

Here is what inspectors found.

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria, 945 10th St. E., Palmetto

An inspector observed an employee touching bracelets and then continuing to work with food without first washing hands. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw eggs were stored over cooked chicken in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked peppers and tomato sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

Cooked sausage in a walk-in cooler was not properly date-marked.

Proof of required training was not available for some employees.

Required training was expired for some employees.

Unwashed tomatoes were stored over blue cheese dressing in a walk-in cooler.

Single-serve pizza boxes were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Terra Ceia Bay Country Club, 2802 Terra Ceia Bay Blvd., Palmetto

An inspector observed two large cans of food that were rusted and dented and one that was rusted and bulging. A stop sale was issued.

An employee went from the dirty side of a dishwasher to the clean end and did not change gloves and wash hands. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure.

Pesticide that was not labeled for restaurant use was present.

Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw ground beef and hot dogs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse.

The interior of an ice machine was soiled.

All cutting boards in the kitchen were soiled, according to an inspector.

A handwash sink in the bar area was used as a dump sink.

Multiple food items in a walk-in cooler were not properly date-marked.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

There was standing water at the bottom of a reach-in cooler on the cook line.

Single-service items were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing sign was posted at an employee handwash sink at the bar. Corrective action was taken.

The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Food was stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer.

A walk-in cooler and/or freezer fan cover was soiled.

There was grease dripping onto the floor from a ventilation system, according to an inspector.

The ceiling, ceiling tiles and vents were soiled throughout the kitchen.

Hood filters were soiled with grease and dust.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Ortygia, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed a raw egg next to butter in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

Raw eggs were stored over fennel in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Cooked peppers in a reach-in cooler were not date-marked.

Tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

There was food debris on dry storage shelves in the kitchen.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Sea Hut Restaurant, 5611 U.S. 19, Palmetto

Coleslaw was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A restaurant operator stated that the food had been in the unit for three days. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. The food was discarded.

Non-food-grade containers were used to stored breadcrumbs, according to an inspector.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

There was an accumulation of green-mold like substance around soda dispensing nozzles at a wait station.

The interior of a soda gun in a bar area was soiled.

Shellfish tags were not stored in chronological order according to the date that the food was served.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that they were served.

The establishment offered raw or undercooked animal food (oysters) without a written consumer health advisory. Corrective action was taken.

An open container of milk was not date-marked.

Coleslaw that was prepared on site was not date-marked.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A spray bottle containing sanitizer was unlabeled.

Shelves in cooling units throughout the kitchen were rusted.

There was food buildup on water sprinklers and outlets throughout the kitchen, according to an inspector.

Coleslaw and potatoes were stored uncovered in a walk-in cooler.

Handwashing signs were not posted at multiple employee handwash sinks.

The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

An ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface between uses.

A hood above the cook line was soiled with an accumulation of grease.

Oysters were stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Grout and tiles were missing or in disrepair throughout the kitchen, according to an inspector.

There was an accumulation of dust on cooling units throughout the kitchen.

A back door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

An inspector observed an employee drinking from an open cup in a food service area.

There was an accumulation of debris inside of a warewashing machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton

A 7-gallon container of green salsa that was prepared at ambient temperature had not been cooled to 41 degrees within four hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. Corrective action was taken. The salsa was discarded.

A chemical substance was stored with clean single-use gloves in a storage area. Corrective action was taken.

A dicer was soiled with food debris. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.