Dirty dining: Rodents shut down one restaurant. Others had mold and meat issues

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Palmetto restaurant was temporarily shut down after rodent and fly activity was discovered there.

Restaurants at several golf clubs around Bradenton also required follow-up visits. Problems at the businesses included outdated food, raw meat over food and moldy equipment.

Here is what inspectors found.

El Sombrero, 1330 U.S. 301, Palmetto

IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton

The Preserve Golf Club, 7310 Tara Preserve Lane, Bradenton

The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish

Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

My Thai Restaurant, 3633 Cortez Road W., #B2, Bradenton

SketchDaddy’s Wings ‘n Things, 7814 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Jet’s Pizza, 9556 Buffalo Road, Palmetto

Tom’s Bad Ass Bar and Grill, 312 12th St. W., Bradenton

Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

