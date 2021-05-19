Food & Drink

Dirty dining: Flies and raw meat over food among problems at Bradenton area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including live flies and raw meat stored over food.

Here is what inspectors found.

Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy, 5450 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton

Freckled Fin Irish Pub, 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach

Mr. Fajitas Mexican Grill, 316 Old Main St., Bradenton

Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Taste the Vibez Jamaican Cuisine, 2100 U.S. 301 N., Palmetto

Shake Station, 4219 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service