Dirty dining: Flies and raw meat over food among problems at Bradenton area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including live flies and raw meat stored over food.

Here is what inspectors found.

Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy, 5450 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton

A dishmachine was not reaching the proper minimum temperature to sanitize dishes. An inspector advised manually washing dishes until the machine was functioning properly.

Raw seafood was stored over plant-based burgers. Corrective action was taken.

Sausage and alfredo were date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued for the sausage due to the food not being in a wholesome, sound condition.

Pats of butter and cooked mushrooms were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Tiki torch fluid was stored over food service gloves in a dry storage area.

Open containers of milk and cream were not properly date-marked.

A handwash sink was used to fill a water cup and/or pitcher.

Food manager certification for a manager or person in charge was expired. Another certified food manager was present.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for several employees hired more than 60 days prior.

The restaurant was offering raw/undercooked animal food without a written consumer health warning. Corrective action was taken.

A food employee failed to wash strawberries before beginning to prepare them, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Freckled Fin Irish Pub, 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach

An inspector observed two live flying insects in the kitchen near a mop sink.

Chemicals were stored by bottles of liquor at a bar and above clean dishes in the kitchen.

The restaurant’s menu did not identify ahi tuna as an item covered by the consumer health advisory regarding raw or undercooked animal foods. An inspector advised putting an asterisk by affected menu items.

One or more cutting boards were stained and/or soiled.

The floor in a bar area and a server area was unsealed concrete.

There was trash overflowing onto the floor from garbage storage at the bar.

An inspector observed an employee vape pen on a cutting board an in a box of wipes.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Mr. Fajitas Mexican Grill, 316 Old Main St., Bradenton

Raw chicken was stored over queso.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. The inspector advised setting up manual dishwashing until the machine was working properly.

All-purpose cleaner was stored over canned goods.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

No paper towels or soap were provided at an employee handwash sink.

A paper towel dispenser at an employee handwash sink was unable to dispense paper towels.

Salsa and tamales that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked.

Beans were stored on the floor.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Raw beef was stored over cheese sticks. Corrective action was taken.

Raw lettuce was stored over bacon. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Taste the Vibez Jamaican Cuisine, 2100 U.S. 301 N., Palmetto

Food spray oil was stored on a shelf with sanitizer and other chemicals. Corrective action was taken.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

A spray bottle containing sanitizer was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Soda and water were stored on the floor. Corrective action was required.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Shake Station, 4219 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

Chili that was being held for future use in a five-gallon container had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.

An inspector observed an employee touch a soiled garbage can and then begin to clean a knife and cutting board without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

A stainless steel cleaning chemical was stored near food in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink in the kitchen.

Single-service items were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.