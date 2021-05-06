Mother’s Day is this weekend. Here are some fun holiday dining options around Bradenton

Mother’s Day is here again.

If you’re fresh out of ideas for a perfect gift, don’t fret. Local restaurants are here to help you celebrate Mom this weekend with a scrumptious brunch, breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Options around Bradenton and Sarasota include dine-in specials and meals to-go.

Here’s the low-down on local Mother’s Day menus.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is featuring a steak and shrimp entree and a Rockefeller “butterfish” main course with cod and crab for Mother’s Day 2021, plus the usual choice of wood-grilled seafood items. A crushed pineapple martini, wine spritizers and other fun drinks are also on the menu.

The restaurant also offers a selection of family meals to go starting at $29.90.

Details: Bonefish Grill, 7456 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941-795-8020) and 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota (941-360-3171). Offering dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Info: bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s locations are featuring chicken, salmon and ravioli entrees this Mother’s Day weekend, plus special cocktails and desserts.

Family meal bundles are also available starting at $34.99.

Details: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941-755-7712) and 5425 University Parkway, University Park (941-355-4116). Offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Info: carrabbas.com.

Mademoiselle Paris

Make your mom feel like she’s at a Parisian cafe at Mademoiselle Paris in University Park, where French breakfast, lunch and dinner delights and fresh-baked pastries await. There are quiche and crepe Mother’s Day specials this weekend as well as a special four-course dinner on Saturday night (reservations recommended).

Details: Mademoiselle Paris, 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park. Offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Info: 941-355-2323. mademoiselleparisutc.com.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse

Cody’s is offering Mother’s Day meals to-go and in-restaurant this weekend. The featured special is a sea bass main course paired with either shrimp or scallops; it comes with a side, bottomless salad, rolls and a free dessert. There will also be two-for-one Bloody Marys and mimosas to sip on.

Details: Specials available on on Sunday. Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Offering dine-in and takeout.

Info: 941-727-6700. codysoriginalroadhouse.com.

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market is offering Mother’s Day to-go meals. The brunch combos are priced at $39.99 and include a choice of quiche (Lorraine, broccoli cheddar or spinach tomato), two pounds of bacon, a fruit bowl, blueberry muffins, orange juice and a bouquet of flowers.

The meals require some preparation; cooking instructions are provided.

Details: Order by 6 p.m. Friday for in-store pickup. The Fresh Market has area locations at 6701 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (941-795-1800) and 5251 University Parkway, University Park (941-355-0417).

Info: thefreshmarket.com.

Mattison’s

Mattison’s restaurants will offer a chef-created menu of Mother’s Day specials this Sunday. A brunch menu includes french toast, omelets and quiche. Dinner choices at the Bradenton location range from $16 to $42 and include salads, sandwiches, burgers, seafood, pasta and steak. There will also be Bloody Marys and bottomless mimosas to enjoy.

Details: Specials available Sunday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. Reservations recommended. Offering dine-in and takeout.

Info: 941-896-9660. mattisons.com.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner locations are featuring breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles and crab cake benedict meals this Mother’s Day. The usual menu of breakfast, wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches will also be there.

Family to-go meals are available starting at $25.

Details: Metro Diner has area locations at 4726 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941- 306-3102) and 6056 N Lockwood Ridge Road., Sarasota (941-404-8815). Offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Info: metrodiner.com.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse locations will offer special Mother’s Day menu options all weekend for dine-in and takeout. Mom’s can pick from a a plate of filet mignon and shrimp or a prime rib dish; both options come with two sides. Steamed lobster tail will be available as an add-on, and the featured cocktail is a peach bellini.

Details: Special menu items offered through May 9. Area Outback Steakhouse locations include 4402 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941-792-1898) and 4510 E. S.R. 64, Bradenton (941-748-7783). Offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Info: outback.com.

Pier 22 Restaurant and GROVE Restaurant

Sister restaurants Pier 22 in Bradenton and GROVE in Lakewood Ranch are offering a holiday lunch and dinner menu on Mother’s Day. It includes appetizers, soup and salad, pasta, seafood, steak and desserts.

To-go meals are also available. A prime rib to-go dinner is priced at $120, serves six to eight people, and comes with prime rib, au jus and horseradish sauce, roasted potatoes, green beans, a large salad, rolls, a chocolate cream pie and a bottle of wine. An individual prime rib meal is available for $35 and a crab-stuffed salmon meal is available for $30.

Details: Preorder to-go meals by 3 p.m. Saturday. Pick up 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mother’s Day. Dine-in holiday menu served 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton and GROVE Restaurant, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch.

Info: Dial Pier 22 Restaurant at 941-748-8087. pier22dining.com. Dial GROVE Restaurant at 941-893-4321. grovelwr.com.

Other popular brunch and breakfast spots

▪ First Watch, 7118 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton and 8306 Market St., Bradenton. firstwatch.com.

▪ Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton and 5405 University Parkway #104, University Park. kekes.com.

▪ Popi’s Place, with locations in Palmetto, Bradenton, Ellenton and Sarasota. popisplace.com.

▪ Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Rd W., Bradenton and 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. sagebiscuitbradenton.com.