Need food for the Super Bowl? Here are catering and to-go options around Bradenton

What makes the Super Bowl special?

For starters, having the local team in the game is a major plus — let’s go Bucs! Then there are those goofy commercials. And don’t forget that last essential ingredient: party food.

Thanks to COVID-19, heading to a sports bar or hosting a large gathering is not the ideal way to enjoy the big game this year. But great food can still be on the table, and some local restaurants and caterers are here to help.

Here’s a roundup of some fun Super Bowl dining options in the Bradenton-Sarasota area that can be picked up or delivered right to your home.

A traditional Cuban sandwich recipe calls for sliced ham, roast pork with a citrusy marinade (called mojo) and Swiss cheese layered in a loaf of Cuban bread. The sandwich is then garnished with pickles and mustard. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/MCT) Zbigniew Bzdak MCT

Cuban sandwich, anyone? If you want to enjoy the local flavor of the Buccaneers’ hometown, there’s no dish that says “Tampa” quite like the Cuban sandwich. The city lays claim to being the birthplace of the famous handheld dish. Unlike the South Florida version, Tampa’s sandwich typically includes salami. Thankfully, we’ve got some great purveyors of the Cubano down here in Manatee County, too. Locals have previously recommended some of the following spots to the Bradenton Herald:

Cafe Havana, 1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton. 941-751-9287. thecafehavana.com. To-go and catering available. 48 hours notice required for catering.

Crazy Papa’s, 5530 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 4720 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 4460 Tallevast Rd., Sarasota. crazypapasdeli.com.

Noreen’s Deli, 616 30th Ave. E., Bradenton. 941-746-1364.

Abuela’s Kitchen, 727 Seventh St. W., Palmetto. 941-723-2051. abuelaskitchen941.com.

Hooters is offering Super Bowl chicken wing assortments for pickup. Choose from a 50 wings package ($52), a 50 boneless wings package ($58) or a 70 wings package ($72). All wing packages include helpings of ranch and blue cheese dressing for your dipping pleasure.

Details: Pre-order in advance for pickup on Feb. 7. 4908 14th St. W., Bradenton (941-758-1175) and 6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (941-923-4666). Info: hootersflorida.com.

Publix and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both synonymous with Florida, and the grocery store chain’s deli just happens to be a great place to grab some game day chow. Sandwich platters or Publix subs are ideal picks. There’s even a special sub named after the Bucs that comes loaded with hot chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy sauce. Alternatively, fried or rotisserie chicken and some hot and cold sides from the deli make for fantastic football-watching fare.

Details: Order online and pickup in-store or get your items delivered via Instacart. Info: publix.com.

Tableside Catering in Sarasota is offering premade party platters delivered to your door. Food options range from $19.99 to $49.99 and include tacos, skewers, wings, chips and dip, soft pretzels and mini sandwiches. Six-packs of beer and margarita jugs are also available.

Details: Order by Feb. 4. Free delivery on game day. Info: Email catering@tableside.com or call 941-552-9650.

Reyna’s Taqueria in Sarasota will dish up platters of wings, tacos and quesadillas in honor of the Super Bowl. A gluten-and-corn-free burrito bowl is also available, as well as the restaurant’s Sunday brunch menu.

Details: Pre-order in advance and pickup on Feb. 7 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Info: 941-260-8343. reynastaqueria.com.

Are we missing some local Super Bowl dining action? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.