What’s recalled from Trader Joe’s on listeria concerns and what stores are affected

Three lots of Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame got recalled by manufacturer Tesoros Trading because they might have listeria, the supermarket chain announced Wednesday.

The recalled lot Nos. are 22LA102 M; 22LA102 N; and 22LA102 P.

The recalled 16-ounce bags of the frozen food went to stores in Southern California (Los Angeles, San Diego); Arizona; Utah; and Southern Nevada. Customers should return the bags to stores for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Tesoros at 702-706-5263, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time; or contact Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time or via email.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, kids under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. It can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and poor balance.

Taste Newsletter A weekly look at the local food and drink scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.