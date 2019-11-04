Dirty dining: Bradenton restaurant had live roaches and too many droppings to count. It was shut down

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County, Yong Feng Garden in Bradenton was temporarily shut down when roaches were discovered on site.

Other issues at Bradenton-area restaurants included lack of employee handwashing and improper food storage.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Yong Feng Garden, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton

Yong Feng Garden was temporarily shut down on Oct. 31 after an inspector found signs of roach activity.

An inspector observed approximately 20 live roaches throughout various areas of the restaurant.

An inspector observed two roach eggs on the kitchen floor. Roach droppings found at the exterior of a reach-in freezer door and at the corners of a walk-in cooler door were too numerous to count.

An inspector observed approximately 11 dead roaches.

A food employee began working without first washing hands.

An employee was observed placing ready-to-eat, cut cabbage in a reach-in cooler with bare hands.

An employee used the bathroom and then began working again without washing hands upon returning to the employee area, according to an inspector.

An inspector observed an employee wash hands without soap twice.

Food-contact surfaces were not properly sanitized before use.

Raw chicken was stored directly above ready-to-eat sauces in a walk-in cooler.

Raw chicken and raw beef were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and encrusted with food debris.

Frozen noodles were being thawed at room temperature.

Pans of meat were stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

No roaches were observed during a follow-up inspection on Nov. 1, and the restaurant was allowed to reopen. Another follow-up inspection was required.

China City Express, 810 First St. W., Bradenton

An employee began working without first washing hands.

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water only.

An employee was observed washing hands without soap at a non-handwashing sink.

An inspector observed employees washing dishes with soap and water but no sanitizer.

Raw chicken, cream cheese and boneless chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat cauliflower and cooked chicken in a walk-in cooler.

An inspector observed bins of raw chicken stored on the floor at room temperature. The food was moved to a walk-in cooler.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

The certified food manager or person in charged lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

A wall at the entrance to a dry storage area was dirty. Corrective action was taken.

Bins of raw chicken, boxes of broccoli and a bag of raw onions were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.





Speaks Clam Bar, 8764 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

An inspector observed a cook make hand contact with uniform and then changing gloves without a handwash. The inspector educated the restaurant operator regarding proper procedure.

Mozzarella, cut tomatoes, sauce, butter, chicken, scallops, cheese and shrimp were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

Shellfish tags were not being maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date the food was served.

Raw seafood platters that were held for more than 24 hours were not properly date-marked.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use. Corrective action was taken.

Proof of required training was not available for some employees.

A slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3715 First St., Bradenton

Corn on the cob was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Open containers of milk and cheesecake were not properly date-marked.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were encrusted with food debris.

The ceiling was soiled in a liquor storage area, in a dry storage area and on the cook line.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Tijuana Flats, 5215 University Parkway #106, University Park

An employee was observed putting on gloves without first properly washing hands.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use.





No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and encrusted with food debris.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Ellenton Cafe, 7044 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat meatloaf in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A chemical was improperly stored with clean utensils and pans. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

Pancake batter and trays of eggs were being held with no written procedure in place for using time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous foods. An inspector printed out the necessary paperwork and provided it to the restaurant operator.

Pancake batter was left at room temperature to cool. It was moved to a walk-in cooler.

A cook was engaged in food preparation without wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination.

A follow-up inspection was required.

China Max, 5461 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Raw beef was stored over cooked egg roll in a reach-in freezer and raw beef was stored over vegetables in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Noodles were left at room temperature to cool. The noodles were moved to a cooler.

Egg rolls, marinated meat and noodles that had been prepared on site were not properly date-marked.

A tray of chicken was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. A restaurant operator shelved it.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Zeko’s Mediterranean Grill, 820 First St. W., Bradenton

Potato salad, sliced cheddar cheese and raw chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to lower the temperature at the reach-in cooler.

Open cheesecake had no date-marking.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

The food manager’s certification was expired.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.

Chicken wings were left at room temperature to cool.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Thai Spice and Sushi, 8209 Natures Way #111, Lakewood Ranch

Eel, tuna and imitation crab were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for all of the foods.

A handwash sink in the kitchen was soiled.

The restaurant’s menu did not identify which items contained raw or undercooked animal foods that would be covered by a consumer advisory.

A lunch special menu had no consumer advisory regarding raw or undercooked animal foods.

Multiple food items in a reach-in cooler had no date-marking. A restaurant operator date-marked them.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A wall was soiled with grease.

There was no handwash sign at an employee handwash sink in the sushi area.





In-use utensils were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

The handle of an ice scoop was in contact with ice.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Lovin Oven, 3506 First St., Bradenton

Cooked potatoes were hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.

Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Tools and equipment were stored near food and food-contact surfaces. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to relocate the items.

Single-service items were stored unprotected from contamination.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.