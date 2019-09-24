Dirty dining: Dead bugs, moldly drink machines found at Bradenton-area restaurants 

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, a popular seafood restaurant was cited for having dead flies on site and accepting recreationally caught fish.

Multiple Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for having moldly or slimy equipment.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately 25 dead flies in an exterior portable walk-in cooler. A manager removed the flies and sanitized the food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces.

An inspector observed recreationally-caught fish being delivered to a cook for service and cooking. A stop sale was issued. Fish that are received for sale or service at restaurants must be 1) commercially and legally caught or harvested; or 2) approved for sale or service, according to the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

The recreationally-caught fish was stored with other customer food in a reach-in cooler on the cook line. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper food safety requirements.

The exterior of a soda gun was soiled. An employee cleaned it.

Mahi mahi was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A manager iced the fish down for rapid cooling.

The floor near the cook line was covered with standing water.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 5912 18th St. E., Ellenton

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on and under a self-serve soda dispenser.

Soiling and mold-like substance were observed inside of a self-service drink machine.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

There were olives and debris in an employee handwash sink.

Ceiling tiles over a food-making table were soiled with accumulated debris.

Paper plates were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation and/or handling.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

An inspector reported observing a lack of training for a staff member employed at the restaurant for over a year.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Lamantini Trattoria, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton

All of the foods in a reach-in cooler were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees and had been held there overnight. An inspector observed cooked vegetables, cooked onions, cut tomatoes, anchovies, deli meat, cooked chicken, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, raw beef, cooked potatoes, meatballs, mozzarella cheese, pesto, beans, garlic in oil, raw sausage, butter, raw veal, raw chicken, raw beef, haddock, raw salmon, risotto, stuffing and pasta inside. A stop sale was issued for all of the foods.

No handwashing signs were provided at three sinks used by food employees. A manager made signs and posted them.

Scallops that had been frozen for future use and then thawed were not properly date-marked.

The establishment offered raw or undercooked animal food without a written consumer advisory.

A soda gun at the bar was soiled.

Lighter fluid and an ashtray were stored over single service items in the kitchen. An employee removed them.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. An employee cleaned it.

Multiple large cans of food were stored outside, according to an inspector.

A spoon was stored in a handwash sink. It was removed.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager was employed at the restaurant.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days prior.

A follow-up inspection was required.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Perkins, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton

Buttermilk batter, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, rice, whipped cream and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was a limescale buildup inside of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Taco Bell, 6004 14th St. W., Bradenton

An employee was began working with food or clean items without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water only. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

The ceiling was soiled with dust.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Flavors of India, 14th St. W., Bradenton

There was a dead roach at the entrance of a dry storage room. Corrective action was taken.

A bag of sugar was stored on the floor of a dry storage area, and a bag of carrots was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing sign was provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.

An employee washed hands without soap.

Tandoor chicken that had been prepared the previous day was being held at room temperature, according to an inspector. It was moved to a walk-in cooler.

Curry chicken and curry goat were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A self-service buffet lacked adequate sneeze-guards or protection from contamination for some food items.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

Hot water a handwash sink did not reach 100 degrees.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A probe thermometer used to measure food temperatures was not accurate.





A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

