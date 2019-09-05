Pizzeria celebrates one year under new ownership. The attention to detail is noticeable

A Parrish pizza favorite marks anniversary with new owners A Parrish pizza favorite marks anniversary with new owners. Brad and Sandy Meilink bought Raven Pizza and More one year ago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Parrish pizza favorite marks anniversary with new owners. Brad and Sandy Meilink bought Raven Pizza and More one year ago.

John Daniluck was a fan of Raven Pizza and More even before Brad and Sandy Meilink purchased the business a year ago.

With tweaks to the menu, a hotter oven and new equipment, Daniluck says the restaurant at 8255 U.S. 301 N. is even better now.

“We like the toppings. The Italian sausage is so good, and the way he does the crust. We have enjoyed the pizza, the stromboli and the desserts. We go there every Wednesday,” Daniluck said.

One of his favorites is the Raven Deluxe, loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives and mushrooms.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Meilinks, who both have a background in engineering, were long-time fans of Raven Pizza as well, and their children, Kurtis and Christin, had worked at Raven for the previous owner.

After Brad Meilink was laid off from his job in the marine industry, he dropped by Raven to order a pizza and asked the owners if they had considered selling the business.

His timing was perfect. A week later, Brad and Sandy were owners of the pizzeria.

Raven Pizza and More at 8255 U.S. Highway 301 N., Parrish, recently completed its first year under the ownership of Brad and Sandy Meilink. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

With his engineer’s attention to detail, Brad began making changes, including adding Margherita pizza and Tiramisu to the menu.

“We focus on quality and consistency on everything that goes out the door. Our toppings are all fresh. Sandy and I come from a quality engineering and process background,” he said.

“Our Raven Deluxe is our No. 1 pizza, and our No. 1 topping is the fresh Italian sausage,” he said. “What sets us apart is that we are generous with our toppings and we will customize the pizza the way you want it.”

Raven Pizza and More serves the Parrish-Ellenton area with takeout and home delivery, a large area stretching from Foxbrook in the east to Artisan Lakes in the west. There is no dining-in facility.

Brad Meilink puts a hot-from-the-450-degree oven Raven Deluxe pizza goes into the delivery box this week at Raven Pizza and More, 8255 U.S. Highway 301 N., Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The menu also includes hot, mild and barbecue wings, snacks, salads, desserts, subs, stromboli and pasta.

Wings are available in orders of six, 12, 18, 24 and 30, starting at $5.99 for six and ranging up to $23.99 for 30.

Pizza prices start at $9.99 for a 12-inch medium cheese pizza and top out at $22.99 for a 16-inch Raven Deluxe. There are a lot of choices in between, including the Meat Lovers starting at $16.99 for a 12-inch, $15.99 for a Cheese Steak, and $11.99 for a Buffalo Chicken.

Subs and pasta dishes start at $7.99. Raven also offers a gluten-free menu.

“We get probably 300 new customers every month,” Brad said.

Raven doesn’t label its style of pizza, although it is not Chicago deep dish or Detroit shallow pan. Some have compared it to New York- or New Jersey-style, said Meilink, who lived in Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Tennessee before settling in Parrish.

Raven is open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

For more information, call 941-776-9116 or visit ravenpizzaandmore.com.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.