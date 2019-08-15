This restaurant wants to be your go-to spot for Italian cuisine. It’s now open in Bradenton

New Italian restaurant opens in Bradenton New Italian restaurant, Lamantini Trattoria, opens in Bradenton at 1830 59th St. W. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Italian restaurant, Lamantini Trattoria, opens in Bradenton at 1830 59th St. W.

Combine old-world Italian cooking with down-home hospitality and you have Lamantini Trattoria, one of Manatee County’s newest restaurants.

“We want to create an environment where you are as comfortable as being in your den at home with with family and friends,” owner Perry E. Muphree Jr., 63, said.

The restaurant — Lamantini is Italian for manatee and Trattoria translates as an informal eatery — opened July 5 at 1830 59th St. W.

General manager Daniel Rabice, 45, grew up in an Italian-American household and has been working in the restaurant business since he was 15.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among his favorites on the menu are Scallops Daniel, which are pan-seared with creamed spinach and leek risotto garnished with fried leeks; and his signature dish, Riggatoni Carmine Rabice, which is rigatoni tossed with hot Italian sausage, broccoli, slivered garlic and Pecorino Romano (Italian cheese made from sheep’s milk).

Everything is made fresh and some of the recipes were handed down by his great-grandmother, Rabice said.

Bartender Katelyn Grant chats with Karen Kall at Lamantini Trattoria, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. The new restaurant opened in July. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Pasta dishes start at $13.95, main entrees start at $18.95, pizza at $12.95 and stromboli, mozzarella and calzones at $9.95.

“Lamantini is a family-owned farm-to-table Italian trattoria that marries old-world Italian cooking traditions with modern flare. We want to share some of our age-old family traditions with your family,” Rabice said.

“Our traditions date back to a time where all of the ingredients for a meal came from a family’s own backyard or fresh from the local market. A time where everything was grown by farmers with their own hands and hard work; a time where everything was fresh and organic. At Lamantini, we aim to recreate those old-world traditions.”

Lamantini Trattoria also offers a full bar and a wide selection of beers and wines.

The Rigatoni Carmine Rabice is Executive Chef Dan Rabice’s signature dish at Lamantini Trattoria, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. The new restaurant opened in July. provided photo

“We want to be known as the place in the area where you can get the best glass of wine,” Muphree said.

Prior to launching Lamantini Trattoria, Muphree owned a sports bar in Dallas and Manatees on the Bay in Gulfport. In January, he sold Manatees on the Bay.

In looking to continue in the hospitality industry, he settled on the Bradenton location, just north of Blake Medical Center, because of its proximity to many quiet, comfortable neighborhoods.

Lamantini Trattoria owner Perry E. Muphree Jr., left, and General Manager and Executive Chef Daniel Rabice stand in front of a portion of the restaurant’s wine selection. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“I looked at the neighborhoods and liked what I saw,” Muphree said. “I am looking for this to be more of a comfort place. We are not a sports bar, but we have a ton of TVs and we will have football on.”

Lamantini Trattoria offers a live band from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The 178-seat restaurant includes a private dining room for parties and special events. The restaurant also offers catering.

Starting this Sunday, Lamantini Trattoria moves from being open six days a week to seven days a week. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 941-896-7496.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.