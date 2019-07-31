This barbecue restaurant embraces the southern lifestyle. One is now open in Bradenton

BubbaQue’s arrives in the Bradenton area BubbaQue's arrives in the Bradenton area at 6581 State Road 70 E. Did we say that it is southern-style barbecue? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BubbaQue's arrives in the Bradenton area at 6581 State Road 70 E. Did we say that it is southern-style barbecue?

The husband-and-wife team of Jordan and Jason Kazbour opened BubbaQue’s BBQ on Monday at 6581 State Road 70, beating their own deadline by a couple days.

Barbecue fans, some who checked regularly on when the new restaurant might open, have been keeping BubbaQue’s smokers busy the past couple days.

“We had so many people coming to the door asking when we would open. (Monday) was huge, way more than we expected. We were slammed for dinner,” Jordan Kazbour said.

The parking lot was full again for lunch on Tuesday in space previously occupied by BoneYard BBQ.

The southern-themed restaurant is located in 3,000 square feet of restaurant space, between a Zaxby’s and Shipley Do-Nuts.

The Kazbours own several Hungry Howies in Sarasota and one in Wauchula. They hope to add several more BubbaQue franchises in the Bradenton and Sarasota area as well.

All BubbaQue’s are located in Florida, with the exception of one in Alexandria, La.

Jordan and Jason Kazbour are owners of the new BubbaQue’s restaurant at 6581 State Road 70 E., next to Zaxby’s. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Kazbours embrace the company’s philosophy, spelled out on the BubbaQue website: “The only thing we take serious is our BBQ. From your very first contact with us until the second you wipe the last bit of BBQ off of your chin, we want you to have fun.”

Jason Kazbour was busy in the kitchen Tuesday, while Jordan helped keep the dining room running smoothly.

“Everything is going great so far. We just did a little soft opening. Word of mouth has been fantastic. Great feedback all the way around. We look forward to serving the community with great barbecue and good service,” he said.

“We have something for everybody. We have pulled pork, St. Louis ribs, chicken, brisket, kids menu, salads. We have a wide variety of all foods.”

BubbaQue’s embraces the southern lifestyle and way of speaking with with its “smokin’ hot, real pit grillin’.”

Big Ol Bubba, a hand-pulled pork sandwich, heads up the “sammiche” menu for $5.99. Baskets and plates are also available for $7.99 and $9.49, respectively.

Other sandwich offerings include chopped barbecue chicken, smoked turkey, buffalo soldier (fried chicken tenders), the “Mother Clucker,” smoked chopped chicken topped with melted cheddar, and the Brisket Meltdown.

The Texas Brisket sandwich, shown above with a side of coleslaw, is one of the offerings at BubbaQue’s restaurant, 6581 State Road 70 E., next to Zaxby’s. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Among the sauces available to help take the barbecue to the next level are colorful labels such as Tractor Grease, Mississippi Mud, Alabama Slama and Rump Roaster.

The menu also includes traditional dinners and baskets starting at $9.99, appetizers (called Bubbatizers), nachos, rabbit food (salads), shrimp and Meaty Back Ribs, what some call baby back ribs.

All side dishes are made fresh every day.

Linda Somellan, the owner of Shipley Do-Nuts, brought her crew over for lunch Tuesday.

BubbaQue’s restaurant opened Monday at 6581 State Road 70 E., next to Zaxby’s. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We are so excited and happy that they are here,” Somellan said of the opening of BubbaQues.

Carryout and catering are also available.

BubbaQue’s is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 941-896-6588 or visit bubbaquesbbq.com.