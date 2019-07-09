It’s a Florida thing: Locals recommend their favorite spots for key lime pie in Manatee

Manatee Eats! Foods in Manatee County A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

Key lime pie.

The name alone can make one’s mouth water.

The dessert is a sweet and tangy slice of heaven, and the world has Florida to thank for it (along with the Cuban sandwich and the “Florida man” story).

That being said, every Floridian should know where to find a decent offering of our state’s great culinary contribution.

We asked members of our Facebook group “Manatee Eats” where to get the best slice of key lime pie in Manatee County.

Here’s where they recommend.

Publix

A grocery store chain makes the best key lime pie, you ask? Why yes. Yes, it does.

And the proof is in the pie recipe that won Publix a first-place ribbon in the American Pie Council’s 2019 National Pie Championships.

Aside from Publix’s masterpiece, the “Original Key Lime Pie,” locals also love the grocer’s mango take on the confection. It’s a tropical twist on an old favorite (and also an award-winner).





Find them both at a Publix Bakery near you.

Info: publix.com.

Find homemade key lime pie in the bakery section at Detwiler’s Farm Markets in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Detwiler's Farm Market

Detwiler’s

Detwiler’s is a home-grown farmer’s market favorite that offers fresh Florida produce, groceries, meats and seafood, and a full-service bakery that happens to whip up a killer key lime pie.

Locals say that Detwiler’s pie packs a key lime kick that makes it stand out. Look out, Publix.

Detwiler’s is at 1800 U.S. 301 in Palmetto, and has three locations in Sarasota County.

Info: detwilermarket.com.

Sugar Cubed

Sugar Cubed is a pastry laboratory in downtown Bradenton with a focus on “modern and innovative cakes, pastries and baked goods.”

The bakery’s creations put a fresh and delicious spin on classic desserts, and the key lime pie is no exception.

Sugar Cubed is at 531 13th St. W. in Bradenton.

Info: getsugarcubed.com.

Other Manatee recommendations:

▪ Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton; 6696 Cortez Road, Cortez; 1525 51st Ave, E., Ellenton; 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach

▪ Mermaid Pies and Produce, 10115 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Euphemia Haye, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

▪ Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez

▪ Linger Lodge, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton

▪ Scott’s Deli, 5350 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Edwards (in the grocery store frozen dessert section)

Sarasota recommendations:

▪ Lucky Pelican, 6239 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota

▪ The Caribbean Pie Company, 2245 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota