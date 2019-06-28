Time to get fired up. Popular barbecue joint set to open new restaurant in Lakewood Ranch

Nancy’s Bar-B-Q opening in new location Nancy's Bar-B-Q opening in new location Monday, July 1. Restaurant to serve its barbecue at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nancy's Bar-B-Q opening in new location Monday, July 1. Restaurant to serve its barbecue at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch.

The wait is over.

Nancy’s Bar-B-Q is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Monday in new space at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. The intersection is also known as Lorraine Corners.

Owner Nancy Krohngold couldn’t be happier.

“I feel that everything happens for a reason. I am delighted to be here. I think this is where we are meant to be,” she said as her staff made final preparations for the opening. “From day one, Lakewood Ranch has embraced us.”

Krohngold opened the original Nancy’s Bar-B-Q — what she calls her flagship store — at 301 S. Pineapple Ave. in downtown Sarasota in 2011 and added a second restaurant in 2016 at 8141 Lakewood Main St., No. 104.

For the past two years, she had been working with Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch in looking for larger dining space in which to serve her North Carolina-style barbecue.

Nancy Krohngold opens Nancy’s Bar-B-Q 11 a.m. Monday in new space at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

When the building that once housed The Ranch Grill became available, Krohngold’s prayers were answered.

Her barbecue journey started 16 years ago, inspired by a story in The New York Times.

Krohngold was so smitten with the barbecue technique discussed in the feature story that she tried to replicate it at home. She was more than successful and didn’t have to ask friends twice whether they wanted a sample of the savory smoked meat.

“I have always loved to cook and eat,” she said.

Over the years, she continued to refine her barbecue technique and started a catering business as a sideline from her work as a self-employed graphic artist.

It took the Great Recession of 2008 to push her forward into opening the original Nancy’s in Sarasota. With work as a graphic artist disappearing in the sinking economy, Krohngold turned to what she knew: how to barbecue, and the certainty that people have to eat.

“I always liked guerrilla marketing,” she said of word-of-mouth advertising and the strategic placement of yard signs to get the word out about her barbecue. “If it’s about barbecue, people will share a table, regardless of who they are.”

Nancy’s Bar-B-Q opens 11 a.m. Monday in new space at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The rest is history.

Although she is opening a new Nancy’s Bar-B-Q on State Road 70, the establishment on Lakewood Main Street will live on as Nancy’s Grab and Go.

Danny Lee, the general manager of the Lorraine Corners restaurant, says the unique flavors at Nancy’s, as well as the scratch kitchen, help separate the restaurant from its competitors.

Classic smoked items on the menu, direct from Nancy’s two 500-pound smokers, include the pulled pork sandwich for $9.95, the brisket sandwich for $11.45, a half slab of ribs for $16.95 or full slab for $26.95, and much more.





Nancy Krohngold huddles with some of her staff as preparations continue for opening Nancy’s Bar-B-Q 11 a.m. Monday in new space at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Also available are pulled chicken sandwiches for $9.95, and chicken or salmon trays. The salmon is a five-ounce fillet, Pastrami rub cured, lightly smoked and served cold with cucumber-dill sour cream on the side for $13.95.

Salads, combo trays, feasts for 8 to 10 (or four to six), a kids menu, and bulk/a la carte items are also on the menu.

The new Nancy’s restaurant has seating for 150, a full bar, and will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about take out or dining in, call 941-251-9649 or visit nancysbarbq.com.



