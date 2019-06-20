Dirty dining: Inspectors find roach activity, rodent droppings at Bradenton restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County, a handful of restaurants were cited for having dirty walls, floors and equipment.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for insect activity, rodent activity and unsafe food temperatures.

Ponce Restaurant, 6130 15th St. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately 10 rodent droppings on a shelf in a dry storage room. The droppings were removed and the shelf was sanitized.

Cooked onions, sour cream, shredded mozzarella and shredded cheese mix were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The holding unit temperature was adjusted.

Food-contact surfaces were not sanitized before use, according to an inspector.





Duff’s Buffet, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed one live roach on the kitchen floor. The roach was killed and discarded.

There was standing water on the floor near a wait station, in a warewashing area and in a walk-in cooler.

An inspector observed water was draining into the parking lot from plumbing at the sidewalk. There was several feet of standing water and debris.

Water was draining onto the floor at a wait station.

Water was leaking from the handle of a handwashing sink.

Banana pudding, cheesecake, cooked broccoli, ribs, cream and white rice were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Fried green tomatoes, chicken livers and fried fish were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The foods were discarded.

An open container of milk was not properly date-marked.

Egg noodles and pudding prepared on site were not properly date-marked.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.





Ice cream cones on the buffet line were not protected from contamination.

A dishwasher handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.

A server was observed washing hands without soap.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink at the kitchen entrance.

The air thermometer in a walk-in cooler was not accurate.

A probe thermometer was not accurate.

There was no handwashing sign provided at a sink used by food employees.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Primo Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

A case of raw chicken was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A dishwasher handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.

A server washed hands with cold water.

Risotto, Alfredo sauce, lasagna, mozzarella, marinara, tomato paste, sour cream, cheesecake and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in a walk-in cooler.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Tiramasu and cheesecake were not properly date-marked.

The Clam House, 304 Seventh St. W., Palmetto

Sour cream, cream cheese, fish spread and crab meat were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The holding unit temperature was adjusted.

Sushi rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date the food was served.

The establishment was not maintaining shellfish tags for 90 days.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink at the bar. Corrective action was taken.

A probe thermometer was not accurate.

Cooked rice and ceviche that had been prepared approximately three days prior did not have date markings.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

Food was stored on the floor in a dry storage shed.

An inspector observed a long crack in the kitchen ceiling.

A kitchen wall was soiled with accumulated dust.

Dish machine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.





A dishwasher handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 812 62nd St. Circle E., #101, Bradenton

There was an accumulation of black/pink mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

The interior of an oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

A wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.

The floor of a walk-in cooler/walk-in freezer floor was soiled.

An inspector observed a buildup of food debris throughout the kitchen and on counters and display cases.

A container of food was stored on the floor of walk-in cooler or freezer.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days prior.

Checkers, 5220 15th St. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately four flying insects in the kitchen area.

Cheesecake filling was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce on the make line were not marked with the time that they had been removed from temperature control.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no currently certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.

No probe thermometer was at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and soiled with encrusted food debris.

A wall in a mop sink area was soiled with black debris, and a another wall was soiled with grease, food debris and/or dust.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water.

Sonny’s BBQ, 631 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

Pork was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Potato salad, ham, pasta salad and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an open container of raw chicken stored over cooked chicken in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris inside a warewashing machine.

There was an accumulation of debris on the exterior of a warewashing machine.

An ice scoop handle was in contact with drink ice.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.