This new restaurant offers down-home cooking. Early reviews say it’s well worth the trip

Anticipation had been building for about three months in Myakka City after new owners bought and renovated the former Suzy Q’s Restaurant at 36251 State Road 70 E.

The wait ended on May 25 when the family-owned Silver Star East restaurant opened, offering down-home cooking and a place “where friends meet friends.”

“We met at least 50 to 60 people while we were getting ready to open,” co-owner Toni Sapp said.

The family previously operated the Silver Star Restaurant for seven years in leased space at 180 N. Lime Ave. in Sarasota.

When the owners heard that the five-acre location for Suzy Q’s — including the market next door — was for sale, it was an opportunity too good to pass up.

Such a move takes courage, faith and determination. Not only did the family jump in with both feet, but most of the staff did as well.

Preparing and putting food on the table for guests at Silver Star East are, front, left, Elise Bevier, Claudia Guadalupe, Toni Sapp, Casey Thompson, back, left, Annie Roche, Walt Rowan, Greg Sapp, Russell Schilling, Mike Krone, and Bill Sherry. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Principals of Silver Star East include Toni and Greg Sapp, Vicki and Mike Krone, and Annie Roche. Toni, Vicki and Annie are sisters.

They have embraced the Myakka community. And the community seems to have embraced its new restaurant as well.

“We haven’t slept since our opening. It’s taken off,” Toni Sapp said. “To be part of an awesome community, you can’t beat it.”

The new 79-seat restaurant opens many opportunities for community involvement.

“We were leasing in Sarasota and we’re buying here,” Annie Roche said.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast hours are 6-11 a.m., lunch is served from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and dinner is available from 4-8 p.m. Silver Star East is closed Mondays.

So, for a restaurant that features down-home cooking. what has been popular so far?

For breakfast, that would be country fried steak and eggs for $9.50.

But there are plenty of other options, including the Silver Star Special for $6.35 (coffee, two eggs, toast and choice of hash browns, grits or country potato); creamed chipped beef over Texas toast for $5.95; buttermilk flapjacks for $4.50; waffles for $5.50; omelettes starting at $6.95 and more.

The stuffed pork chop special at Silver Star East Restaurant may be the very definition of down-home cooking. provided photo

For lunch, there are burgers, salads, specialty sandwiches and a kids menu.

Through the first week, what’s been most popular are the daily lunch specials. On Wednesday’s, Greg Sapp’s meatloaf is on the lunch menu. Otherwise, guests can only get the meatloaf on the dinner menu.

In its first Wednesday lunch special, the pastrami burger was popular with diners.

“Greg makes the magic happen in the kitchen,” Toni Sapp said.

Dinner options include boneless pork chop, meatloaf, liver and onions, fried chicken, fried fish, the Silver Star Classic Burger, sirloin steak and the chicken sandwich.

The average price for those dinner entrees is about $10. Most popular so far? Would you believe liver and onions?





Silver Star East served dinner for the first time Wednesday night.

“The house was packed. The people here are super nice, super kind,” Toni Sapp said. “They really make you feel appreciated.”

The family-owned and operated Silver Star East opened at 336251 State Road 70 E., Myakka City, within the past week. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Vivian Vesely of Sarasota drove up for a late lunch with her grandchildren, Bryson and Savanna.

Darlette Mathis stopped in Thursday morning for a to-go breakfast and then returned with her granddaughter Molly for lunch. She order to-go chili to put on her hot dogs for supper that night.

The family plans to open the market next door in about one month with Vicki and Mike Krone at the cash register.

For more information, call 941-322-8405, or visit the Silver Star East Facebook page.