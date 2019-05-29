New Vietnamese restaurant opens, bringing its take on pho to Bradenton

Pho Street brings Vietnamese cuisine to heart of Bradenton Pho Street brings Vietnamese cuisine to heart of Bradenton at 4304 14th St. W. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pho Street brings Vietnamese cuisine to heart of Bradenton at 4304 14th St. W.

After six months of planning and renovations, Pho Street, a restaurant featuring Vietnamese cuisine, recently opened at 4304 14th St. W.

The owners were attracted to the location of a former Joey D’s pizza restaurant by the area’s bustling traffic, manager Paul Cao said. Pho Street is located behind Rooms to Go and near Lowe’s Home Improvement in the Centre Point Commons shopping center.

As if to prove Cao’s point, Bob Burke and his wife, My, were just finishing up their bowls of pho — Vietnamese beef noodle soup — after shopping at Lowe’s.

“It’s clean, it’s nice, the service is good. The restaurant has a nice, light atmosphere. We’ll be back,” Paul Burke said.

The Burkes know their pho. My Burke is a native of My Tho, Vietnam, and Bob Burke is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, who in recent years has conducted Vietnam tours for returning U.S. veterans.

They pronounced their pho, one bowl with meatballs and the other with brisket, as delicious.

Paul Cao and Wen Pham are shown at Pho Street, a new Vietnamese restaurant at 4304 14th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Sitting in another booth with a group of four was Joel Pung, a native of the Philippines, who had a similar verdict: “Very good.”

At the top of the menu, as you might suspect, is pho. A good starting place for anyone who has never tried the fragrant soup might be No. 3 on the menu: round eye steak, or pho tai, for $9.95 a bowl.

Also available for $9.95 a bowl, all with round eye steak, are bowls with brisket, beef meatballs, beef flank or tendon. Some bowls have a combination of several of those cuts of meat. All are topped off with bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.

Also on the soup menu are chicken, seafood, shrimp and vegetarian pho, as well as specialty soups, such as wonton and combination noodle.

Guests finish up their meal at Pho Street, a new Vietnamese restaurant, that opened recently at 4304 14th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Rice vermicelli bowls include the Pho Street Special with grilled shrimp, grilled pork, grilled chicken and egg roll for $12.95. Other rice vermicelli bowls include versions with egg rolls, grilled pork or grilled chicken for $9.95. Stir-fried chicken or tofu in lemongrass is available for $8.95. The stir-fried beef in lemongrass is listed for $9.95.

Appetizers include spring rolls (goi cuon), two pieces for $3.95 or five pieces for $8.95, fried egg rolls (cha gio), two for $3.95 or five for $8.95, as well as fried chicken wings, mussels, a sampler platter and more.

Rounding out the menu are banh mi, Vietnamese sandwiches, served on a baguette. Choices include the Pho Street Special (barbecued pork, grilled pork, cucumber, pickled carrot, daikon, cilantro and jalapeno) for $5.95.

Other versions of the banh mi are offered for $4.95, including the barbecued pork and Vietnamese ham, grilled pork, grilled chicken and barbecued pork.

And there is more: rice dishes, lo mein, crispy pan fried noodle dishes, fried rice and stir-fried dishes, most priced from $8.95 to about $13.

Beer and wine are coming to the beverage menu, which now includes soft drinks, coffee, tea, Japanese sodas and boba drinks, smoothies served with sweet tapioca pearls.

Pho Street, a new Vietnamese restaurant, recently opened at 4304 14th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The 120-seat restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week, offering dining-in and take-out options.

For more information, call 941-242-2338 or visit phostreetbradenton.com.