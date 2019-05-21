Street eats: New food truck aims to provide Bradenton with authentic homemade Mexican food

Manatee Eats! A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

With the flourish of a Mariachi band, the Rincon Mexicano food truck opened last week in the Auto Stop Tire Service parking lot, 6608 14th St. W. in Bradenton.

Mexican food fans have been lining up ever since for the tamales, tacos, flautas, stuffed chilis and more.

It represents the realization of a dream for Mexican-born Cecilia Guzman and her Venezuelan-born husband, Luis Guzman, who have been working on the idea for a food truck since October.





The Guzmans originally considered buying a used food truck, but decided to buy a new one, equipped the way they wanted it. Luis is a customer and friend of the owner of Auto Stop Tire Service, and selected that location for the heavy traffic off 14th Street West.

After deciding that the traffic might sometimes be too heavy, they decided to move the food truck back more from the street.

“I love everything from Mexico. I even used to dance in a Mexican folkloric group when I was young,” Luis Guzman said. “Mexican music has gone all over the world.”

Hungrey customers were lining up Monday at the Rincon Mexicano food truck in the parking lot of Auto Stop Tire Service parking lot, 6608 14th St. W., Bradenton. provided photo

The Guzmans met through friends and their shared love of Mexican music — Luis playing the guitar and Cecilia singing.

“Anyway, we grew tired of going to ‘Mexican’ restaurants where the food was not real Mexican food and got together with our friend Araceli Guadarrama, who is a great cook, and decided to start this business to provide authentic homemade Mexican and Latino American food,” he said.

In the beginning, Rincon Mexicano — literally Mexican Corner — will be serving only Mexican food. Later, Venezuelan and El Salvadoran dishes will be added, Cecilia Guzman said.

Sample prices: $2 for tacos, $2.50 for medium quesadillas and $5 for large quesadillas.

Chicken flautas is one of the offerings at Luis and Cecilia Guzman’s Rincon Mexicano food truck, which is located in the parking lot of Auto Stop Tire Service, 6608 14th St. W., Bradenton. provided photo

Luis Guzman, who has been in the United States since 1981, is a software engineer who works at Southeastern Guide Dogs. He took off several days this week to help with the launch of Rincon Mexicano.

Cecilia Guzman and Guadarrama will be staffing Rincon Mexicano seven days a week from 10 a.m. into the evening, or until they sell out of food, whichever comes first.

Luis is in the process of setting up a Rincon Mexicano webpage, but it has not gone live.