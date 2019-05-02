More dirty dining: Live roaches, droppings ‘too numerous to count’ shut down another restaurant

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, China Taste in Sarasota was temporarily closed when an inspector observed live roaches, dead roaches, roach droppings and flying bugs on site.

A handful of restaurants were cited for storing foods that were supposed to be kept cold at unsafe temperatures.

China Taste, 8421 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

An inspector ordered that China Taste be temporarily closed on April 24 after observing signs of live roach activity.

An inspector observed six live roaches in the establishment. A restaurant operator killed one roach and then contacted an exterminator.

An inspector observed four dead roaches. The roaches were removed.

An inspector observed roach excrement “too numerous to count.”

An inspector observed approximately 10 live, flying insects under a three-compartment sink.

Ceiling vents were soiled with dust.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A bag of onions was stored on the kitchen floor.

No handwashing signs were provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.

Raw chicken and diced pork were observed thawing at room temperature.

Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were encrusted with food debris.

An employee entered the establishment from a rear kitchen entrance and began to prepare food without washing hands, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

An employee washed hands without soap. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink on the cook line was not accessible for employee use due to a large bin stored inside. Corrective action was taken.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Breaded cooked chicken, egg rolls, pork, fried boneless chicken, diced cooked chicken and pasta were cold hled at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw chicken was stored over bean sprouts in a walk-in cooler.

Raw animal foods were not separated based upon minimum required cooking temperature; raw chicken was stored above raw beef in a walk-in cooler.

Raw eggs were being held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

During a follow up inspection on April 25, an inspector observed two live roaches, two dead roaches and approximately 40 roach droppings. The droppings were inside of a soap dispenser, which the restaurant operator said would be replaced. The restaurant remained closed.

The restaurant passed a second follow-up inspection on April 25 and was allowed to reopen.

The Preserve Golf Club, 7310 Tara Preserve Lane, Bradenton

Raw eggs were stored directly above deli salads at a wait station, and raw eggs were stored on top of salad dressing in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Opened/prepared stuffing in a walk-in cooler was not properly date-marked.

Scott’s Deli, 5337 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

All of the foods in a reach-in cooler were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The cooler contained hard-boiled eggs, deli meat, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, provolone cheese, jalapeno cheese, American cheese, Swiss cheese. In another reach-in cooler, provolone, Swiss cheese and American cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Tuna salad and curry chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were discarded.

Three employees were observed using bare hands to prepare sandwiches, touching deli meat, bread and lettuce. The inspector instructed the employes to discard all items touched with bare hands, and they complied. The inspector educated the employee on proper food handling, hand washing and use of gloves.

Multiple deli meats were being held at ambient temperature on a preparation table. The inspector educated the manager and employees regarding roper cold holding, and the meats were returned to refrigeration.

An air thermometer in a reach-in cooler was not accurate.

A probe thermometer was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.

There was no currently certified food manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food handling or preparation.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Cooked chicken was not accurately date-marked, according to an inspector.

Chi Chop and Kung Fu Tea, 8404 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

Cooking oil was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

An in-use rice scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

A wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Tofu was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The tofu was discarded.

White rice was hot held at less than 135 degrees.

Raw animal foods were not separated based upon minimum required cooking temperature; raw squid was stored underneath raw chicken. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

McDonald’s, 8494 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Shelves of a reach-in cooler used to hold dairy mixture were pitted with rust.

Potentially hazardous foods held using time as a public health control had no time marking and the time removed from temperature control could not be determined. Round eggs, folded eggs, fish filets, crispy chicken and chicken selects in a holding unit had no time stamps. The foods were discarded.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness or symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was not test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.