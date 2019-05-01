Dirty dining: Dozens of live roaches prompt closure of this Bradenton restaurant

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, River Club Grille at The River Club in Bradenton was temporarily shut down when an inspector saw dozens of live roaches on site.

Other restaurants were cited for storing foods that were supposed to be kept cold at unsafe temperatures.

River Club Grille at The River Club, 6600 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

The restaurant was temporarily closed on April 22 after an inspector observed signs of a roach activity.

An inspector observed 50 to 60 live roaches throughout a warewashing area, under a three-compartment sink and on and inside of a dish rack. An employee killed approximately 30 roaches by spraying ammonia.

The inspector observed two dead roaches.

During a follow-up visit on April 23, an inspector observed one live roach coming out from under a fryer. The roach was killed and discarded. The restaurant remained closed.

During a second follow-up visit on April 23, an inspector observed one live roach in a three-compartment sink. An employee killed the roach. The restaurant remained closed.

The restaurant met inspection standards after a third follow-up visit and was allowed to reopen on April 23.

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 905 44th Ave. W., Bradenton

A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in a dishwashing area.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

The restaurant’s food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.



Beef O’Brady’s, 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish

A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

The ceiling was accumulated with food debris, grease or dust.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked chicken wings, raw chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, diced steak, raw shrimp, blue cheese, quinoa and rice were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Milk and dairy mixture in a bar cooler was not date marked after opening.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink in the women’s restroom.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Days Inn by Wyndham, 644 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

Butter was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Air freshener was stored with food in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

An air thermometer in a mini-fridge was not accurate, according to an inspector.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to an empty milk jug stored inside. The jug was removed.

Pier 22 Restaurant, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

American cheese, raw beef and raw grouper were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Risotto was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Drink ice was stored in a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.