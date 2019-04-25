Dirty dining: Roaches, rodent droppings and more found at Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments had dead or live bugs on site.

An inspector observed rodent droppings at one Bradenton Beach restaurant.

Wendy’s, 606 10th St. E., Palmetto

Food that was supposed to be held using time as a public health control had no time marking and the time removed from temperature control could not be determined. Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, blue cheese, cooked broccoli and guacamole had no time markings. During a follow-up visit, blue cheese, goat cheese, cooked broccoli, shredded cheddar, cut lettuce and guacamole had no time marking. Another follow-up visit was required.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.

Island Ocean Star, 902 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

Salmon, smoked salmon, octopus and yellowtail fish at the sushi bar were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The restaurant operator moved all of the raw fish items to a freezer for rapid cooling.

Buckets of soy sauce were stored on the kitchen floor. An employee shelved the buckets.

Employee yogurt leftovers were stored in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A employee phone was stored on a food preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

The handle of an in-use spoon was touching cooked tempura batter.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees. The restaurant operator made a sign.

A handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use due to a bucket stored inside. The bucket was removed.

Hot water at a handwash sink the women’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed two flying insects at the bar.

Raw chicken was stored over pizza dough in a walk-in freezer. A manager moved the dough above the chicken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Warewashing sanitizer exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

A soda gun holster at the bar was soiled with accumulated slime/debris.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses.

McDonald’s, 699 10th St. E., Palmetto

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in an ice machine.

An ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

The floor of a dry storage area was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Shelves of a reach-in cooler used to store dairy mixture were pitted with rust.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Sanitizer for manual warewashing was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

An inspector observed two rodent droppings under a counter at a bakery station and four rodent droppings in a storage area. The droppings were discarded.

An inspector observed a dead roach in a storage area. The roach was discarded.

An inspector observed 25 to 30 flying insects at the tiki hut area.

Raw tuna was stored over croissants in a walk-in cooler. A manager moved the croissants.

Raw eggs were stored over onions and mushrooms in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment offered undercooked hamburgers on a children’s menu. The inspector educated a manager regarding proper cooking of burgers for children.

Cardboard used to line food-contact shelves was soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

Wiping cloth sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Pasta, cooked potatoes, coleslaw, potato salad, clam chowder, onion soup, tomato sauce, pico de gallo and butter were cold held overnight at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for all of the food.

Checkers, 5140 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed one dead roach at a back office area.

Lettuce, American cheese, Swiss cheese and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued.

No soap was provided at handwash sinks on the cook line and in the men’s and women’s restrooms.

A bag of onions was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

There was grease accumulated on the kitchen floor.

Single-service cup holders were stored on the floor. The cup holders were shelved.

The bottom shelf of a reach-in freezer was soiled with food debris. An employee cleaned the shelf.

Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton

Whole milk, key lime pie, coleslaw, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and buttermilk wash were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

An air thermometer in a walk-in cooler was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food manager was employed at the establishment.

Whole milk and key lime pie that had been open for more than 24 hours had no date marking. The milk was discarded.

Cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

A wet swiping cloth at the bar was not stored in sanitizer in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was observed plating french fries with bare hands.

Multiple servers were observed washing hands with cold water. One server was observed washing hands with no soap. Corrective action was taken.

An employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink.

There was no soap provided at multiple handwash sinks. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple bar soda guns were soiled.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Chicken Kitchen, 5215 University Pkwy., Bradenton

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes and raw chicken breast were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. During a follow-up visit, pico de gallo and sliced tomatoes were observed being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Cooked chicken breast, yellow rice and cooked plantains were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The chicken was moved to a steam table and the rice and plantains were replaced.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use because of a bucket stored inside. Corrective action was taken.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

There was not test kit at hand for measuring the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.